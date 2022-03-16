Sheriff's Office warns of scams involving asphalt work

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents again of suspicious incidents of asphalt workers arriving at residences, businesses or organizations and doing unsolicited work and then demanding payment.

Residents and business owners should always verify whether any contractor is licensed and report work that is unauthorized or under code, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in a news release this week.

Recently, an Upper Keys elderly man with dementia was scammed by men doing asphalt work at his residence.

The case was reminiscent of similar incidents in late 2020 when the Florida Keys were hit with a series of asphalt-related scams.

In many cases, the suspects threaten, harass and otherwise intimidate victims while using spurious language. Sometimes they will tell the victim they have leftover asphalt from a previous job and ask if the victim wants it, leaving the impression the asphalt is free. They then perform the work and demand a large payment.

In other cases, they may suggest a low price upfront and then demand far more when the work is completed.

In almost all the cases, the work is subpar and does not meet county code requirements.

Linhardt reminds residents and business owners to not allow workers to perform unsolicited work at your residence or business.

To find more information about active scams in the area and how to report them, visit the Better Business Bureau at http://www.bbb.org.