Tucson, AZ

Pima County authorities: Woman accused in pedestrian's death

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A driver has been arrested in the death of a pedestrian in Tucson, according to authorities.

Pima County Sheriff’s officials said 35-year-old Lia Lara has been booked into the county jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatal crash and driving under the influence.

Lara is being held on a $500,000 bond.

It was unclear Tuesday if she has a lawyer who can speak on her behalf.

Authorities said Lara was arrested Monday after she allegedly hit a man with her vehicle and drove off with him hanging on to the car’s hood until he was thrown off and died.

Sheriff’s deputies said they found 24-year-old Robert King lying in the roadway with obvious signs of trauma.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities said Lara abandoned the vehicle after a crash and walked to a convenience store, where she was eventually arrested.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

