Minneapolis, MN

Billie Eilish's meteoric rise keeps burning in overdue St. Paul arena debut

By Chris Riemenschneider
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoing from making music in her bedroom to performing it in arenas in just five short years would be an impressive feat under any circumstances. Billie Eilish's journey to Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday night, however, seemed downright supernatural when you consider that two of those years were eaten up by...

www.startribune.com

