DENVER — In May 2021, Children's Hospital Colorado declared a state of emergency for kids' mental health. Nearly a year later, resources continue to disappear in the state. As of February 28, 2022, Colorado has a bed capacity of 216 when it comes to psychiatric residential treatment for kids. There are another 156 beds for kids with more acute needs. And according to the Colorado Department of Human Services, 16 congregate care facilities for youth shut down in the last five years.

COLORADO STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO