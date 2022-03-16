Your Apartment Could Use a Refresh. Urban Outfitters Has Just the Thing.

Making a statement with your wardrobe doesn't have to come at a major cost. Urban Outfitters' new KOTO collection is focused on delivering everyday basics that work well as the foundation to a fashionable wardrobe but are designed to be flexible enough to fit anyone's personal style. Launched back on February 28, the KOTO collection is made from responsibly-sourced and recycled fabrics, and the entire seven-piece collection is meant to be as inclusive as possible; each piece features a size offering that spans from XXS to XXL. Easy to assimilate into virtually any wardrobe, the collection ranges from "The Ribbed Tank" to several T-shirts (including the slightly cropped "Shrunken Tee", a relaxed "Drapey Wide Neck Tee", retro athletic-inspired "Cropped Scrimmage Tee" and the everyday "Core Boxy Tee"). It also includes the roomy "Slouchy Polo Shirt" and the raw hemmed "Notched Fleece Crew". A collection that's simultaneously tightly curated but aesthetically all-encompassing, consider KOTO the bedrock for anyone who loves using their wardrobe as a canvas for creative styling and self-expression.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO