Key West, FL

Internicola nets 8 for Heroes; league schedules 2-week hiatus

By By RON COOKE Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

After five weeks of Southernmost Hockey Club play, the league will be out of action over the next two weeks for Spring Break.

But before they took the break, there were plenty of goals scored and stopped on Saturday, March 12, at the Southernmost Hockey Rink.

Hopefully, by the time they return to action, the construction work on Bertha Street will be a little more user-friendly in light of a heavy tourism season.

18-AND-UNDER

GULF SOUTHERN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY GENERALS 5,

ANDREWS INN HURRICANES 2

It took a few minutes, but with 5:30 left in the opening period, the Generals’ Pavel Ivan scored on an assist from James Wrazen.

At 14:32 in the second, the Hurricanes knotted the match at 1 with a goal off the stick of Robert Beras-Natera. Less than a minute later, the Generals regained the advantage with the first of two goals from James Wrazen. With time running out in the second, Marcus Wrazen put the Generals ahead, 3-1, on an unassisted goal.

The Hurricanes came within a goal at 3-1 on a shot from James Koester at the 5:58 mark. In the final minute and a half, the Generals found the back of the net twice. With 1:32 remaining, James Wrazen netted his second and, with 23 ticks on the clock, Wesley Farrer scored off an assist from James Wrazen.

14-AND-UNDER

KEYS IMAGING SURGE 3,

ALL ASPECTS INSPECTION EAGLES 1

All of the goals were netted in the first period as the defenses dug in to blank each other, but not before the Surge scored a trio of goals.

Jakub Krytinar scored the first at 8:15 in the opening period. Two minutes later Cain Hughes found the back of the net for a 2-0 ad. With 4:30 left, Eagles Jayden Floristal scored for a 2-1 game, but four seconds later, Kyan Gladwell scored for the Surge on an assist from Kieran Smith.

11-AND-UNDER

CHECK ELECTRIC LIGHTNING 7,

BASCOM GROOMS BARRACUDAS 4

Lightning’s Lukas Zelezny nailed the nets for a pair and assisted on two goals, Aidan Trujillo had a hat trick and with one goal each were Ryder Almeda and Levi Rosen. Cate Koester assisted on a pair of goals.

The Cudas’ Gabriella Lopez scored and had one assist as Armands Berzins, Roman Lepowski and Katalina Lopez each knocked in a goal.

DRN MOVING RED WINGS 5,

BASCOM GROOMS BARRACUDAS 2

The Red Wings kept it going with another win on the season. Avery Miller led the way with a hat trick, Jad DeForrest netted two goals and with assists were David Gordillo-Vera, Pierce Jenkins and Jack Rizzo.

Gabriella Lopez and Katalina Lopez scored one goal each for the Barracudas, as Jayden Floristal assisted on a goal.

8-AND-UNDER

ALL ISLANDS INSPECTIONS SHARKS 3,

DEBOER PROPANE BURNERS 3

Sharks’ Adele Ruzickova ripped the back of the net for a pair of goals, the second assisted by Matthew Steer, who scored his team’s opening goal at 11:29 in the second period.

The Burners’ Kane Kocis racked up a pair of goals, and Zebediah Ewing-Fisher scored with 9:31 left in the final period.

6-AND-UNDER

MIAMI SUBS HEROES 14,

DEEP BLUE PRINTING WAHOOS 3

The Heroes’ West Internicola rattled off eight goals, Nicholas Pavliashvill hit the back of the net four times and Oliver Lee and Jack Nicklaus added one apiece.

For the Wahoos, Alma Bires and Noah Latal netted one goal each.

roncooke@bellsouth.net

NBC News

Some big name firms are balking at shunning Russia, despite Ukraine invasion

While hundreds of well-known companies like McDonald's and Coca-Cola are shutting down or suspending their operations in Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, a Kansas-based oil, gas and manufacturing giant is sitting tight for now. Koch Industries, whose subsidiary Guardian Industries operates two glass-manufacturing plants in Russia...
BUSINESS
Key West, FL
352
Followers
1K+
Post
31K+
Views
