Gas prices worrisome but Keys tourism resilient, officials say

Gasoline prices per gallon reached record highs in the state of Florida and the United States due to fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the soaring cost of fuel hasn’t deterred tourists from flocking to the Florida Keys as they make their pilgrimage to Key West and other top island chain destinations.

Local tourism officials expect visitors will continue to travel to the Keys regardless of fuel costs — at least for now.

“We are continuing to see record occupancy and hotel rates to the unprecedented demand. For those coming to the Keys now and through the Easter holiday period, these plans have been in place for a while. They were booked before the intense gas price hike,” said Stacey Mitchell, director of Monroe County Tourist Development Council.

Long-term effects remain to be seen, she said.

“If inflation continues to creep up, if gas prices continue to creep up, Florida and U.S. families are going to make adjustments to their personal monthly expenditures to their daily lives. Where would those adjustments be made? I don’t know,” she said.

It’s possible that consumers could change their typical Memorial Day spending habits with fuel costs obviously playing a major factor in those decisions.

“That’s traditional. That happens every year,” Mitchell said of the holiday weekend spike in late May.

The Memorial Day weekend provides an annual introduction for the summer season for Americans, and during those months, the Florida Keys’ No. 1 tourist market is the drive-down market of instate Florida families.

Mitchell isn’t sold that rising fuel costs will deter tourists from traveling to the Keys, but she said it’s something that should be taken into special consideration and will be carefully monitored by the TDC.

“People are beginning to talk about it. They are saying, ‘Hey, it cost me $100 to fill up my truck, my grocery bill has gone up 25%.’ It’s not just gas, it’s food, goods, services and utilities. It’s a very real challenge that Floridian and American families are facing,” she said of inflation and supply chain issues that have accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic.

A more realistic scenario would be for tourists to adjust their spending habits while visiting their destination, Mitchell said.

“Maybe they reduce their stay by one night, or they adjust what they do when they’re going out,” she said. “We are aware of it, and the consumer will dictate what needs to be done for them to maintain. I think the Florida Keys are well positioned within the Florida market. It’s just that the pace may slow or adapt to the changes.

“The U.S. had an economic collapse in 2008, but we weathered those headwinds,” Mitchell added.

Judy Hall, executive director of the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce, doesn’t believe that gas prices will deter tourists but instead had an opposite sentiment.

“Traffic is heavy and people are excited to be here in the sunshine. I haven’t heard anything about gas prices,” she said.

Daniel Samess, executive director of the Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce, said a changing demographic in tourism may insulate some travelers to the islands.

“I think that the Keys brings in a very high-caliber type of visitor that has a much larger type of household income,” Samess said.

He said rates for hotels and vacation rentals have increased exponentially over the last few years. And while it may affect more budget-minded visitors, that might not be a big factor for many newer visitors, he said.

“That’s just something we have less of because the rates have gone up and it’s just more of an expensive destination to visit,” Samess said.

Samess said that rates have increased because demand has increased astronomically.

“I don’t think there’s a whole lot that can be done about the gas prices other than providing high-quality service to justify that,” he said.

Samess, however, did say that skyrocketing gas prices could have a wider-ranging impact on those who live and work in the Florida Keys, especially during a time where insurance and housing costs are also rising.

“This will definitely impact people in the workforce more than visitors, especially those who commute to the Keys from the mainland or live in Big Pine but work in Islamorada, for example,” he said.

“You might start seeing people carpool or ridesharing to share that expense, and you might end up seeing people utilizing public transportation or looking into purchasing electric vehicles,” Samess said.

