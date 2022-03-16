Weslaco Softball Beats Los Fresnos 6-3 in Extra Innings
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco softball team edged Los Fresnos 6-3 in a District 32-6A matchup that lasted nine innings.
Weslaco's Mia Rodriguez broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth inning with a 2-run double.
