ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Fresnos, TX

Weslaco Softball Beats Los Fresnos 6-3 in Extra Innings

By Ruben Juarez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=401kQj_0egQQ9oJ00

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco softball team edged Los Fresnos 6-3 in a District 32-6A matchup that lasted nine innings.

Weslaco’s Mia Rodriguez broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth inning with a 2-run double.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Rowe Baseball Blanks McAllen 11-0

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rowe baseball team beat McAllen 11-0 in a District 31-5A game on Thursday afternoon. The Warriors scored three runs in the second inning to take a 4-0 lead. Today’s win is Rowe’s second against McAllen this week. Before this week, the Warriors had not beaten the Bulldogs since 2015.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg North Baseball Edges Rio Grande City 7-5

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg North baseball team beat Rio Grande City 7-5 in a non-district game on Wednesday afternoon. Rio Grande City’s PJ Bazan gave the Rattlers a 4-3 lead in the top of the fourth inning with a 2-run double. The Cougars regained the lead in the bottom half of the inning. […]
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Weslaco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Weslaco, TX
City
Los Fresnos, TX
Los Fresnos, TX
Sports
ValleyCentral

McAllen Parks & Recreation in need of summer help

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen Parks & Recreation Department is inviting the public to apply to help fill positions needed for instructors, supervisors, lifeguards, and other positions. McAllen Parks & Recreation Director Denny Meline said, “There are so many talented individuals who love to teach and guide our youth. This is a […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Land of the Yucca

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Heralding in the spring in southernmost Texas, yuccas, or pitas as they are known in Spanish, are in peak bloom throughout the wildlands. While some of the so-called Spanish daggers are just starting to thrust their bloom spikes skyward, others are fully opening their creamy white flowers to the […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extra Innings#Weslaco Softball#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

Sustainable home community to launch in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCental) — Astreia, Inc. is bringing a new sustainable home community to Brownsville. Eventually, the company has plans to take their homes to Mars. “The city of Brownsville was very welcoming. We came down to look at what we could do to support the growth. It’s insane what’s happening in Brownsville right now. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Texans urged to prepare for potential wildfire outbreak

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Significant fire activity is forecast for Thursday, due to extremely critical fire weather conditions along and west of the Interstate 35 corridor. The Texas A&M Forest Service says these areas include the Gainesville, Fort Worth, Wichita Falls, Abilene, Austin, San Antonio and Del Rio regions. High winds with low humidity moving across dry grass fuel […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Trailer for movie starring local car salesman drops

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new movie trailer for an action-packed adventure features local car salesman, Charlie Clark. Green Ghost and the Masters of the Stone trailer dropped Friday morning. The film, described as a comedic anti-hero action movie, is centered in the Rio Grande Valley, where Clark becomes Green Ghost after finding out he […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
ValleyCentral

2021 second deadliest year on Texas roads

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — 2021 was the second-deadliest year on Texas roads according to new numbers released by the Texas Department of Transportation. “Driving under the influence, speeding, and distracted driving. Those top the list of contributing factors in fatal crashes,” said Ray Pedraza, the spokesperson for TxDOT in Pharr.  Pedraza shared his […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Multiple dead in crash involving university golf teams

ANDREWS, Texas (AP) — A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest’s golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck on a two-lane road in West Texas, killing multiple people including some students and the teams’ coach, officials said. The vehicles crashed Tuesday night in Andrews County and Sgt. Steven Blanco of the […]
ANDREWS, TX
ValleyCentral

Valley students showcase their best livestock

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show is underway in Mercedes and students from across the Rio Grande Valley are preparing to showcase their livestock. “It’s a lot of work that goes into it but it’s the overall year that builds into it,” said Eva Grace Dennett, FFA Student at Rowe High […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

City of Harlingen COVID-19/Booster Clinic

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Harlingen announced a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for 1st and 2nd doses and boosters. The city has scheduled the Pfizer vaccine for age 5 and older, Moderna for 18 and older, and Johnson & Johnson for 18 and older for Wednesday, March 16 and Friday, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Two Houston area men wanted for McAllen ATM theft

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department has issued two warrants for the men identified as suspects in an ATM theft investigation. On March 7, police responded to an ATM in McAllen after an alarm went off. Officers observed someone had forced entry into the ATM. Tire tracks were also at the scene. Later […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas is a “great candidate for high-speed rail,” Buttigieg discusses transportation bill

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The nation’s top transportation official is highlighting how Texas’s money will be allocated from the $565 billion infrastructure bill passed by Congress in 2021 and spoke about other projects the state could see in the future. Pete Buttigieg, the U.S. Transportation Secretary, provided input on what the funds could […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy