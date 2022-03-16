ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Landmarks Boondocks, Shanna Key get new owners

By By ELLIOT WELD Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

Lower Keys landmark restaurant Boondocks was sold in December to two business investors who have been eyeing the property for a few years and say that the restaurant is perfect the way it is currently.

The sale was closed on Dec. 28 at a price of $10 million to Mark Vasturo and Randal Kassewitz. Vasturo is from mainland Florida but owns a vacation home in Marathon which he visits a few days per week. He first took notice of Boondocks when he stopped in on his way to Key West about three years ago.

“We’ve been talking with Lanny for a few years now,” Vasturo said. “We love the property and thought he did an amazing job building it and staffing it.”

The property was developed over the course of two decades by Lanny Gardner. Gardner declined to comment, but county appraiser data shows that the property last sold in 2001 for $662,500 dollars. Vasturo said when Gardner came into ownership, there was only a very small structure on the lot, about the size of a trailer, where the current gift shop is now.

“He started it from the ground up, him and his father, I believe,” Vasturo said.

Records show that a commercial building permit was first issued for the property off U.S. 1 in 1986. During Gardner’s tenure as owner, he made a number of additions and expansions to the structure, permits show. The business now includes the main restaurant, gift shop, and mini-golf course.

Vasturo said he and Kassewitz have been in the hospitality industry “all our lives” and the two are also real estate investors now. Vasturo previously was a partner in the Rascal House restaurant in Miami Beach. Kassewitz has owned restaurants in the Keys and elsewhere, Vasturo said.

Vasturo said 100% of the staff at Boondocks will be retained and that “nothing is gonna change.” Part of the reason for their interest in the restaurant was how well it had been updated and maintained, Vasturo called the current business “perfect.”

“We just hope to operate it as well as he has,” Vasturo said.

Key West bar and restaurant Shanna Key has been purchased by local bartender Scottie Jahn and business partner Joe Donagher. The pair plan to rename the bar Sally O’Brien’s and remake it as a true Irish sports pub.

Donagher hails from Northern Ireland and has always wanted to own such an establishment, Jahn said. Jahn has been a bartender locally for about 11 years at a number of bars, most recently The Abbey.

Jahn said the staff will remain the same, but they plan to make some changes to the interior down the road to make it more in line with their vision, and eventually will show matches of European soccer and rugby. The building is located at the intersection of Flagler Avenue and Bertha Street.

The Front Street building that once housed The Rum Barrel also sold in December for $2.8 million. It is now owned by a shell LLC that is registered to James Olinkiewicz of Shelter Island Heights, New York, records show.

Olinkiewicz is a developer in Long Island, New York, according to reports in the Suffolk Times and Shelter Island Reporter.

eweld@keysnews.com

The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
