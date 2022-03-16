Live-aboards speak out on representation in city government, reputation with land-dwellers

A crowd of about 25 live-aboards gathered at Mallory Square on Tuesday morning, along with Key West City Commissioner Sam Kaufman and a few others, to voice issues they believe are facing those who live on boats in Key West Bight and throughout the Keys.

The concerns were many, and they donned shirts and signs that read slogans such as “Boat lives matter,” “I’m not a derelict,” and “kiss my mast.”

“A derelict is defined as someone who has no home, no belongings and no job. I have a home and so, no, I’m not a derelict. Derelict boats, however, are abandoned boats, they are an eyesore, and I’m all for the removal of them,” said Amy Glasspool, one of the live-aboards.

She believes live-aboards in Key West are sometimes seen as having a negative reputation, but said they are a group that is a significant chunk of the workforce in Key West and are taxpayers like all the rest. Glasspool is the general manager of a local restaurant.

Glasspool would like to see a live-aboard on the City Commission of Key West. She planned to bring up the idea at the commission meeting later that night.

Christina Joy is a teacher at May Sands Montessori and lives on a boat with her two children on Boca Chica Key. They first moved down in 2019 and lived in Stock Island Marina for a year until the slippage rate was raised.

“When I first moved into Stock Island Marina it was $32 a foot, and it went up to $40. I don’t know what it is now because that was over a year ago,” Joy said.

Much like the soaring cost of rent in conventional units in the Keys, Joy said it’s getting more expensive to live in a marina as well. Another issue Joy raised was the lack of good places to land, at least in Boca Chica. Key West has a city-run dinghy dock, but some others complained that it is over-trafficked and suggested the city add public transportation on the water to assist the workforce that lives there.

Amidst a crisis of affordable housing, some county and city leaders have touted boats as workforce housing as one mitigation measure. Concurrently, derelict vessels cost the county hundreds of thousands of dollars to remove per year, and boats improperly pumping out sewage can be harmful to the environment.

The exact number of live-aboards in the Key West area’s waters is not known, as it can fluctuate depending on season. In February, city Port and Marine Services Director Doug Bradshaw told the City Commission that he estimated 225 live-aboards to be living in the Bight. It was estimated about 175 were working in the city every day.

Pete Cammarata, who has his boat in Key West Bight as his legal address, estimates the number of people living in the mooring field at around 1,000. Cammarata said Florida is the only state that allows people to register their legal address as a boat, but very few people are aware of that. He added that laws in the city code that don’t allow people with boat addresses to obtain parking permits or vote in city elections motivates most live-aboards to register a land addresses of friends and family. This is a problem, Cammarata said, because live-aboards would have more representation if they could get organized and be able to vote in city elections.

“People are afraid to take that step because they don’t wanna get stuck in a bind,” said Cammarata, who was not present at the rally but was reached by phone.

A bill that was passed by the Florida Legislature in the 2021 session will require live-aboards to move their homes every 90 days, with the intention of bringing down the number of derelict vessels. The original version of the bill came with the requirement that 300 extra mooring balls be installed. In 2022, that number was amended to 100. The bill was passed by both the House and Senate this year and is awaiting the signature of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

According to Cammarata, the new law is in conflict with laws already in effect.

“Asking people to move these boats every 90 days is equivalent to asking people to move their homes” on land, he said. The bay bottom is owned by the state, but Cammarata said anyone can apply to lease an acre of it for relatively cheap.

City Commissioner Kaufman was at the rally Tuesday and said the event “was about supporting the live-aboard community.”

Kaufman said derelict vessels are a big problem, but that issue does not need to be in competition with the issues facing live-aboards.

“There’s a feeling that they’re being ignored,” Kaufman said of the live-aboards. “That’s why I’m here, I want to make sure they know they have support, they have friends in city hall.”

When addressing the crowd, Kaufman was clear that he didn’t know the first thing about boating, but he was still there to advocate for those who do it as a way of life.

“I’m not a boater. I have no idea how to operate a boat, I’ve never driven a boat, I’ve never lived on a boat. I have no idea what I would do on a boat, actually. I was born in New York City and my father never lived on a boat. But I have to tell you, I have so much respect for you guys,” Kaufman said.

Kaufman painted the problems facing live-aboards as a piece of a broader battle for the people of Key West, saying people in the city don’t know how vital liveaboards are.

“Our future here in Key West is at risk. It’s at risk, because we don’t have housing. There’s not housing to be had by people, it just doesn’t exist,” Kaufman said. “I thought it was bad after Irma. I never would have guessed after Irma, the single room with a shared bathroom that was $900 a month on average would be $1,200 a month. Who would have imagined that? And then who would have imagined after COVID, that it would $1,400 and $1,500 a month now? Where is it going?” Kaufman said.

Kaufman said part of the solution was supporting the live-aboards.

