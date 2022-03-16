SoftBank CDS costs rise to two-year high as holdings slump

Cannabis accessories company Greenlane Holdings GNLN, -3.26% said Thursday it will save $8 million in costs after reducing its work force as part of a plan to accelerate its path to profitability. The company did not provide a number of people that were affected by the move. Greenlane said it may generate liquidity in excess of $30 million from a series of moves including the sale of non-core assets, a sale leaseback of the company's headquarters, price hikes, disposing of low-margin inventory, and taking out an asset-based loan. Greenlane plans to reduce its adjusted selling, general & administrative expenses to $14 million to $16 million by the third quarter, down from $26.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. The company increased its fourth-quarter gross margin target to between 20% and 22%, up from 18% to 20%. Shares of Greenlane jumped 7% in premarket trades.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO