SoftBank CDS costs rise to two-year high as holdings slump

By Sam Nussey
 2 days ago
TOKYO (Reuters) – The cost of insuring against a default in SoftBank Group Corp’s debt rose to hit the highest in two years and its bond yield also climbed as the slumping value of the Japanese conglomerate’s tech investments unnerved investors. The value of marquee portfolio...

Related
FOXBusiness

Metal prices hit record highs, costs of consumer goods to rise

Metal prices are surging to record highs as the commodities remain in short supply exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. The crunch is threatening to increase the costs of goods from cookware to consumer electronics and construction. Although metals have not been subject to sanctions yet, manufacturing companies in the...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Berkshire Hathaway reveals $5 bln Occidental stake as Icahn exits

March 7 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) revealed a more than $5 billion stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp , as oil prices soared to their highest level in about a decade. Berkshire said it owns 91.2 million Occidental shares, or nearly 10% of those outstanding, including 61.4...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Why Did DiDi Global stock fall down today? Ant Group is said to delay IPO

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) shares dropped 10% at least partly amid a report that that Ant Group's IPO has been delayed amid China's crackdown on the tech industry. Ant Group's initial public offering is said to be delayed indefinitely amid China's crackdown on the tech industry, according to a report from The Information. Bankers who last fall discussed a possible Hong Kong-based IPO for Ant in the second half of this year or in early 2023 are now saying an IPO is off the table.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alibaba stock sinks toward 6-year low as China ADRs take another dive

The U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA, -10.85% sank 4.6% toward a six-year low in premarket trading Monday, as the China-based e-commerce giant continues to suffer from a broad selloff in China's stock market, as lockdowns resulting from coronavirus outbreaks spark worries over economic growth and amid the threat of de-listing of shares of China-based companies in the U.S. Regulatory crackdowns in China also weighed on China's markets. Alibaba's stock, which has tumbled 28.9% over the past month through Friday, is on track to open at the lowest level seen since July 2016. The iShares MSCI China ETF.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

Warren Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $710 billion in shareholder value since 1965. These Buffett stocks offer the perfect balance of growth and value as the market corrects lower. When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, Wall Street and investors pay close attention....
STOCKS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Inflation rises to yet another new 40-year high in February

Inflation surged to yet another 40-year high in February as the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is a measure of inflation, rose 7.9% over the last 12 months, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Thursday. This is the highest annual inflation rate increase since January 1982, and topped previous records set in January and December 2021.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Wheat prices hit 14-year high, food shortage fears rise

The war in Ukraine is raising concerns about higher food prices worldwide. Russia and Ukraine account for around 29% of global wheat exports, 19% of global corn supplies, and 80% of the world’s sunflower oil exports. This reliance has many traders worried that any further military force could trigger a massive scramble by food importers to replace supplies normally sourced from the Black Sea region.
AGRICULTURE
Motley Fool

Why GlobalFoundries Soared Double Digits Today

Shares of third-party semiconductor foundry GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) were soaring today, up 13.5% as of 2:03 p.m. ET. There wasn't any specific news out of the company today, but it was a good day for technology stocks, which bounced back from a brutal multi-day sell-off. However, there could be another geopolitical...
STOCKS
nextbigfuture.com

Simple Counting Shows China Cannot Successfully Invade Taiwan

China can transport about 40,000 troops in the first day for an invasion of Taiwan. IF none of the ships and helicopters and planes are shot down while crossing 100 miles of open water. If 40,000 troops could make it onto Taiwan, the Chinese troops would be outnumbered 4 to 1.
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Buyer demand for electric vehicles slumps amid cost-of-living crisis – report

The share of new buyers searching for electric vehicles on Auto Trader’s marketplace fell from 26% in September last year to 16% in February. Demand for electric vehicles is showing signs of going into reverse as sky-high price tags and the wider cost-of-living crisis are putting off all but the wealthiest, according to a report.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Greenlane Holdings shares rise on cost-cutting plans

Cannabis accessories company Greenlane Holdings GNLN, -3.26% said Thursday it will save $8 million in costs after reducing its work force as part of a plan to accelerate its path to profitability. The company did not provide a number of people that were affected by the move. Greenlane said it may generate liquidity in excess of $30 million from a series of moves including the sale of non-core assets, a sale leaseback of the company's headquarters, price hikes, disposing of low-margin inventory, and taking out an asset-based loan. Greenlane plans to reduce its adjusted selling, general & administrative expenses to $14 million to $16 million by the third quarter, down from $26.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. The company increased its fourth-quarter gross margin target to between 20% and 22%, up from 18% to 20%. Shares of Greenlane jumped 7% in premarket trades.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
