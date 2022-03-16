ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Behind the Story: APD lieutenant fired after overtime investigation

By Chris McKee
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Larry Barker investigation recently uncovered details showing how a high-ranking Albuquerque Police lieutenant clocked more than $132,000 worth of overtime between April 2020 and 2021. Following two internal affairs investigations, APD Lt. Jim Edison was fired in October 2021.

Larry Barker Investigates: APD overtime scandal uncovered

Investigative Reporter Larry Barker recently joined KRQE Digital Anchor Chris McKee to discuss the latest investigation in a “Behind the Story” conversation. Chris and Larry discuss how Larry’s investigation differs from seven prior audits in APD overtime concerns, more on the records Larry obtained and if any city officials are seeking to look deeper into the continued issues.

View the video on this page for the complete conversation and to learn more about the process Larry took in compiling his investigation. For more context about this discussion, view Larry’s complete story on KRQE.com, titled, “‘Worst I’ve seen’: APD overtime scandal uncovered”

“Behind the Story,” is KRQE News 13’s new online exclusive web series, giving viewers a more detailed look into the process and the work that goes into KRQE News 13’s investigative reports. For more Behind the Story segments and a look at Larry’s prior stories, visit the Larry Barker Investigates page by clicking this link.

