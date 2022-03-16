ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Signs pointing toward another COVID-19 surge

KHOU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — COVID-19 transmission in the Houston area is as low as it's been in a long time, but there are warning signs in the U.S. and across the world that the lull may not last very long. "There's a lighter feel right now because of the low...

Comments / 17

Juan Della garza
2d ago

just in time for vote on next stimulus money bill to pass. what luck, it only went away when biden gave state of union speech. hmmmm.

Jesus Baez
2d ago

sorry but this was check by FACT CHECKERS and turns out this is...FALSE!!!

Jennifer Wood
2d ago

if you could see my hand, you could see the sign I'm pointing at this fraudulent administration.

