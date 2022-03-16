Dodgers' Blake Treinen: Dealing with 'family situation'

Miranda went 1-for-2 in his spring debut in Thursday's loss to Boston. The Twins want him to work hard on his defense this spring, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Miranda was so impressive in the minors last season, hitting .343/.397/.563 with 17 home runs in 80 games at Triple-A, that he could be a factor at third base in the majors early in the season with the Twins trading Josh Donaldson to the Yankees. However, he's never played in the majors as the Twins didn't elect to call him up last September, so it would be surprising if he was given a real chance to break camp with the big league club.

MLB ・ 11 HOURS AGO