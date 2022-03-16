ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers' Blake Treinen: Dealing with 'family situation'

 2 days ago

Treinen was absent from camp Tuesday due to a family issue, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic...

NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees add 3 veterans to spring training, including familiar face

TAMPA — Yankees spring training just got a little fuller. On Wednesday, the team announced adding a trio of non-roster invitees: Infielders Phillips Evans and Ronald Guzman and outfielder Ryan LaMarre. Evans, Guzman and LaMarre project as possible Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre depth players. LaMarre could have an outside chance at...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Former Yankees slugger latches on with Mariners

TAMPA — Former Yankees first baseman Mike Ford is getting another chance to prove his rookie success was no fluke. After spending the 2021 season playing for three organizations — the Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals — Ford signed a minor-league contract with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.
MLB
Kenley Jansen
Person
Blake Treinen
#Cactus League
FanSided

Aaron Judge vaccine question looms over 2022 Yankees season

It’s almost impossible to believe that fate has found a new way to derail the Yankees‘ pursuit of a championship, but the sequel to “Coronavirus Ruins Gerrit Cole’s First Season” and “Cloud of Bugs Ends 2007 Title Run” seems just as unpleasant. As...
MLB
TMZ.com

Freddie Freeman Says Goodbye To Atlanta Braves With Emotional Letter

Freddie Freeman's time in Atlanta is over ... the 2020 NL MVP just officially waved goodbye to the Braves with an emotional farewell letter. Freeman wrote the note and posted it to his social media page on Wednesday ... confirming talks about a new deal with ATL have broken off.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees reveal 1st bad injury news of spring training

TAMPA —The Yankees didn’t make it a week into spring training without losing a key player for the start of the season. The Yankees had to free up a 40-man roster spot Thursday for newly re-signed free agent Anthony Rizzo and their corresponding move was a little bit of a surprise:
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers
FOX Sports

MLB Free Agency Tracker: A’s trade Chapman, Cubs sign Suzuki

After months of ongoing discussions and negotiations, Major League Baseball's labor dispute came to an end last week. MLB and the players' union agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement to last through 2026, which means baseball is back open for business. Less than four months ago, shortly after the...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

When Will Freddie Freeman Join Los Angeles Dodgers For Spring Training?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are a handful of days into Spring Training and on the verge of beginning their Cactus League schedule, but the buzz around Camelback Ranch understandably is centered around Freddie Freeman and his impending arrival. Increasing anticipation and speculation reached the finish line on Wednesday night with...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Dodgers GM Andrew Friedman responds to question about Freddie Freeman rumors

Los Angeles Dodgers’ General Manager Andrew Friedman appeared on MLB Network to discuss offseason moves on Wednesday. MLB Network analyst Brian Kenny finished off the interview by asking Friedman about the team’s level of interest in free agent Freddie Freeman. It is safe to say that his response confirmed Los Angeles’s desire to add him to the roster.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Steven Brault: Strikes deal with Cubs

Brault (lat) agreed Wednesday with the Cubs on a contract, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. According to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, Brault will receive a one-year, major-league deal. Chicago's decision to bring Brault aboard is likely a reaction to the news earlier this week that Adbert Alzolay will miss at...
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Jose Miranda: Gets hit in spring debut

Miranda went 1-for-2 in his spring debut in Thursday's loss to Boston. The Twins want him to work hard on his defense this spring, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Miranda was so impressive in the minors last season, hitting .343/.397/.563 with 17 home runs in 80 games at Triple-A, that he could be a factor at third base in the majors early in the season with the Twins trading Josh Donaldson to the Yankees. However, he's never played in the majors as the Twins didn't elect to call him up last September, so it would be surprising if he was given a real chance to break camp with the big league club.
MLB
CBS Sports

Athletics' Kevin Smith: Traded to Oakland

Smith, Gunnar Hoglund, Zach Logue and Kirby Snead were traded from the Blue Jays to the Athletics on Wednesday in exchange for Matt Chapman, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. Smith got his first taste of major-league action in 2021 and hit .094 with a solo homer and two runs across...
MLB

