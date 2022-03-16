Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel: Continues solid play

Bane finished with 21 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 135-102 win over the Pacers. Bane has played well all season but is running white-hot from beyond arc lately. In the six games prior to Tuesday's performance, he was shooting 48.9 percent from distance, and his effort against the Pacers will increase that mark. He also took on more playmaking responsibilities in Ja Morant's (back) absence, coming up with at least six assists for the fifth time this season.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO