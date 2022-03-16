ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel: Continues solid play

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hagel netted a goal in a 2-1 loss to the Bruins on Tuesday. Hagel was the entire offense...

www.cbssports.com

Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings reportedly place Tyler Bertuzzi on trade block

It’s T-minus six days until the 2022 Trade Deadline, and some names are already off the board with more likely to come prior to Deadline Day. One of those names who’s making a late entry to the fray is Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi, according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.
NHL
iheart.com

Kuemper Gets Another Shutout, Avs Top Kings, 3-0

Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper is on a roll. Kuemper made 23 saves and recorded his second consecutive shutout and fifth overall this season to lead the Avalanche to a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night in southern California. Kuemper got some help from his offense...
NHL
KRDO

Kuemper, Avalanche power play take care of Kings in 3-0 win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second consecutive shutout, Valeri Nichushkin and J.T. Compher scored on the power play, and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-0. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, and the Avalanche continued their push for a second straight Presidents’ Trophy by becoming the first team this season to pass the 90-point mark. Jonathan Quick allowed three goals on 27 shots for the Kings, who are 1-2-1 in their past four games.
NHL
FOX Sports

Grzelcyk scores in OT to lift Bruins over Blackhawks 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Grzelcyk scored at 1:40 of overtime and the surging Boston Bruins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Tuesday night. After taking a cross-ice feed from Taylor Hall, Grzelcyk whipped a shot past goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to end it on Boston’s 48th shot of the game. Hall had two assists as Boston won its third straight to start a four-game trip and improved to 10-1-1 in its last 12 overall.
NHL
Person
Brandon Hagel
Person
Linus Ullmark
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Continues strong play

Bane finished with 21 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 135-102 win over the Pacers. Bane has played well all season but is running white-hot from beyond arc lately. In the six games prior to Tuesday's performance, he was shooting 48.9 percent from distance, and his effort against the Pacers will increase that mark. He also took on more playmaking responsibilities in Ja Morant's (back) absence, coming up with at least six assists for the fifth time this season.
NBA
The Big Lead

Iowa Screwed By Missed Call in Upset Loss to Richmond

Iowa entered the NCAA Tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country. The Big Ten Tournament champions were a sexy Final Four pick as a five-seed. They opened play on Thursday against 12-seed Richmond and suffered a 67-63 upset loss. But one missed call may have changed the game and given the Spiders the win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Chicago Blackhawks announce 3-year deal with D Alex Vlasic

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a three-year contract with defenseman Alex Vlasic. The Blackhawks announced the entry-level deal on Tuesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season and carries a salary-cap hit of $824,167. The 6-foot-6 Vlasic, who is from the Chicago suburbs, was selected by...
NHL
Chicago Sun-Times

Once defenseman trade market awakens, Blackhawks’ Calvin de Haan will be in play

Two trades involving the Avalanche finally have roused an NHL trade market that had been eerily quiet for weeks. The Avalanche and Wild’s like-for-like forward swap Tuesday — Tyson Jost for Nico Sturm — seems unlikely to affect the Blackhawks. But the Avalanche’s acquisition Monday of defenseman Josh Manson from the Ducks provides an interesting glimpse into Calvin de Haan’s potential value.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Frank Vogel heaps praise on Lakers’ new signing

At this point in the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have no choice but to rely on each other to keep their team afloat. There’s no denying their current roster is anything but ideal, but unfortunately for them, this is the team that they’re stuck with for the remainder of the season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Strong play continues

Hyland finished with 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 127-109 win over the Wizards. Hyland is amid his best three-game stretch of the season, scoring at least 17 points in each game while shooting 52.8 percent from the field. He led the Denver bench in scoring, rebounding and assists Wednesday. Hyland is gaining steam for deeper leagues down the final stretch of the season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Penguins' Mike Matheson: Continues strong play

Matheson ripped a goal and collected four hits in a 3-2 win over the Blues on Thursday. Matheson now has two goals and an assist across his last four games since coming off of the IR (upper body). Missing five games seems to have revitalized him though, as he had just three points in eight February games.
NHL
FOX Sports

Detroit visits Seattle following shutout win

Detroit Red Wings (25-29-7, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Seattle Kraken (18-38-6, eighth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host Detroit after the Red Wings shut out Vancouver 1-0. Alex Nedeljkovic earned the victory in the net for Detroit after collecting 43 saves. The Kraken are 10-18-3 at...
NHL
NESN

Brad Marchand Evaluates Tomas Nosek, Who Filled In For Patrice Bergeron

The Bruins didn’t come away with the win on the road against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday, falling 4-2. It was a disappointing result after Boston received game-changing news late in the afternoon, as top-line center Patrice Bergeron headed home in order to manage an arm injury. As a...
NHL
Reuters

Darcy Kuemper, Avalanche blank Kings

Darcy Kuemper secured 23 saves in his second straight shutout and the visiting Colorado Avalanche beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 on Tuesday. Kuemper has five shutouts this season, including four since the All-Star break. He had a career-high 46 saves in a 3-0 win against the Calgary Flames on Sunday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Still out Tuesday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) will miss Tuesday's game versus the Jets, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Pacioretty was injured Friday against the Penguins, and he'll miss his second straight game Tuesday. The Golden Knights are dealing with a number of injuries again, which sees William Karlsson shift to left wing from center to play on the top line. Pacioretty's next chance to return is Thursday versus the Panthers.
NHL
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers' point streak snapped in loss to Golden Knights

Interviews with Interim Head Coach Andrew Brunette, defenseman Aaron Ekblad and forward Eetu Luostarinen. In the penultimate game of their Western Conference trek, the Panthers saw their point streak snapped at seven games with a 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. Falling to 41-14-6, Florida...
NHL
FOX Sports

Tkachuk, Dube lead Flames past Devils 6-3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists, leading the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night. Dillon Dube had the go-ahead goal and an assist, and Brett Ritchie, Andrew Mangiapane, Milan Lucic and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for the Flames, who have won three of four. Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves.
NHL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Steven Brault: Strikes deal with Cubs

Brault (lat) agreed Wednesday with the Cubs on a contract, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. According to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, Brault will receive a one-year, major-league deal. Chicago's decision to bring Brault aboard is likely a reaction to the news earlier this week that Adbert Alzolay will miss at...
MLB

