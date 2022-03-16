ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins' Taylor Hall: Hands out pair

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hall added two assists in a 2-1 win over the Blackhawks on Tuesday. Hall...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Reuters

Bruins outlast Blackhawks, Marc-Andre Fleury in OT

Matt Grzelcyk scored the winning goal at 1:40 of overtime to lift the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night. After David Pastrnak drew two defenders to him, Taylor Hall and Grzelcyk started a 2-on-1 to net the winner. Grzelcyk’s goal from the right circle was his first since Jan. 10 at Washington.
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: DeBrusk’s Future, Trade Deadline & More

With the NHL trade deadline five days away, things are getting interesting around the NHL and with the Boston Bruins. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, could a former first-round draft pick have played his last home game for the Black and Gold, a four-game road trip will feature more possible trade targets, a first-year Bruin reaches a milestone, and more.
Bring Me The News

Wild win physical battle against Bruins

The Minnesota Wild picked up a much-needed win on Wednesday night, outlasting the Boston Bruins for a 3-2 victory in St. Paul. Wednesday's game was a physical battle right from the opening faceoff. After suffering an upper-body injury in the Wild's last meeting with the Bruins, Kirill Kaprizov dominated the first period, scoring a rare power-play goal to put Minnesota on the board.
NBC Sports

Report: Claude Giroux nixed potential Bruins trade before deadline

Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux is perhaps the best player rumored to be available with Monday's 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline approaching. The veteran forward is in the final year of his contract and, with the Flyers not a contender to make the playoffs, there's a strong possibility Giroux will be dealt so he can chase his first Stanley Cup title.
KEYT

Kopitar, Kings get back on track in 3-0 win over Sharks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anze Kopitar scored on the power play, Cal Petersen made 29 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0. Phillip Danault and Adrian Kempe each scored a goal, Sean Durzi had two assists, and the Kings avoided being swept in the four-game season series against the Sharks. James Reimer allowed two goals on 26 shots, and the Sharks had their four-game point streak snapped. San Jose was called for a season-high six penalties.
CBS Sports

Devils' Yegor Sharangovich: Hands out pair of helpers

Sharangovich logged two assists and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks. Sharangovich set up tallies by Ryan Graves and Nathan Bastian in this contest. The 23-year-old Sharangovich has only gotten on the scoresheet three times in his last eight games, but each of those has been a multi-point effort. He's set a new career high with 32 points in 54 games, surpassing the 30 points he had last season. The winger has added 117 shots on net and a minus-8 rating while seeing some time in all situations.
theScore

Bruins' Bergeron out at least 2 games due to risk of infection

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron will miss at least two games, the team announced Wednesday. "A previous injury has re-emerged, and there's risk for infection," head coach Bruce Cassidy said. "We're being cautious." Bergeron has recorded 17 goals and 28 assists in 56 games this season. His outstanding defensive play...
CBS Sports

Stars' Michael Raffl: Hands out assist

Raffl logged an assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens. Raffl set up Radek Faksa's first goal since November late in the first period. The helper ended a five-game drought for Raffl, who has often been limited to a checking-line role this season. The 33-year-old forward is at 14 points, 72 shots on net, 89 hits and a minus-10 rating in 53 appearances -- his fantasy value is low in most standard formats due to a lack of offense.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NESN

Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Felt ‘Playoff’ Atmosphere In Tough Loss Vs. Wild

The Boston Bruins dropped a tough one to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. The 4-2 loss ended a run in which the Bruins earned at least one point in six straight games. The visiting Bruins had a streaky performance, which started by falling 2-0 to open the first frame. Boston then tied it up behind goals by center Craig Smith and left wing Brad Marchand. Unfortunately for the Bruins, the scoring stopped there and the Wild would tack on two more to end the game.
NBC Sports

Report: Bruins among teams that've 'checked in' on Conor Garland

One of the primary roster needs for the Boston Bruins to address before Monday's 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline is a scoring right wing. Aside from David Pastrnak, the Bruins have not received enough offense from the right wing position this season, although Craig Smith's recent resurgence -- eight goals in his last seven games -- has been an encouraging sign for Boston.
NBC Sports

Nashville Predators to Honor Terry Crisp During Home Game on April 17

Crisp is set to retire following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season after covering the Preds for 23 years. Nashville, Tenn. (March 18, 2022) - The Nashville Predators will honor Bally Sports South studio analyst Terry Crisp during the home game on April 17 against the St. Louis Blues. Crisp, who has been covering the team for 23 years, announced on Oct. 30, 2021, that this will be his final season covering the Nashville Predators for the network.
The Hockey Writers

Bruins and Ducks Emerging as Potential 2022 Trade Deadline Partners

It’s hard to believe, but the trade deadline is less than a week away. With the Boston Bruins getting closer to their division rivals in the standings, they are expected to be major buyers during it. The Anaheim Ducks, on the other hand, made it clear that they are selling, as they recently traded Josh Manson to the Colorado Avalanche.
NBC Sports

Should Bruins pay this reported asking price for a Calvin de Haan trade?

The price to acquire a talented defenseman before the NHL trade deadline is not cheap, and we've seen more and more evidence of that over the last couple days. The Anaheim Ducks acquired a second-round pick and a good defenseman prospect from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for rental defenseman Josh Manson on Monday. The Florida Panthers paid an even steeper price -- a first-round pick, a fourth-round pick and a decent forward prospect -- to acquire veteran d-man Ben Chiarot from the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.
CBS Sports

Flyers' Claude Giroux: Not traveling to Ottawa

Giroux (not injury related) won't play Friday versus the Senators, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Giroux is among the top names available for trade leading into Monday's deadline. He played his 1,000th game Thursday versus the Predators, but the Flyers have now turned to asset protection and won't risk him getting hurt before the trade deadline. It's very likely he's played his last game in orange and black -- if so, he finishes his tenure with the Flyers with exactly 900 points in 1,000 contests (291 goals, 609 assists).
