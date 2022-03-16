Bruins' Taylor Hall: Hands out pair

Sharangovich logged two assists and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks. Sharangovich set up tallies by Ryan Graves and Nathan Bastian in this contest. The 23-year-old Sharangovich has only gotten on the scoresheet three times in his last eight games, but each of those has been a multi-point effort. He's set a new career high with 32 points in 54 games, surpassing the 30 points he had last season. The winger has added 117 shots on net and a minus-8 rating while seeing some time in all situations.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO