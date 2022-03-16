ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Notches first goal of game

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Bergeron scored a goal in a 2-1 win over the Blackhawks on Tuesday....

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports

Should Bruins pay this reported asking price for Sharks d-man Jacob Middleton?

The NHL trade market has been fairly slow the last couple months, but we should see an uptick in activity as Monday's 3 p.m. ET deadline approaches. The Anaheim Ducks made a notable move Monday night by trading defenseman Josh Manson to the Colorado Avalanche for a second-round draft pick and a defenseman prospect.
NHL
NBC Sports

Report: Claude Giroux nixed potential Bruins trade before deadline

Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux is perhaps the best player rumored to be available with Monday's 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline approaching. The veteran forward is in the final year of his contract and, with the Flyers not a contender to make the playoffs, there's a strong possibility Giroux will be dealt so he can chase his first Stanley Cup title.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Power Play Failures, Saros Swipes Nashville Win 4-1

The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-16-9) were the best road team in the NHL, but missed chances and power play flubs gave way to grinding Nashville goals. Roman Josi had three assists to up his season total to 69 points, and Nashville beat the Penguins 4-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night.
NHL
Bring Me The News

Wild win physical battle against Bruins

The Minnesota Wild picked up a much-needed win on Wednesday night, outlasting the Boston Bruins for a 3-2 victory in St. Paul. Wednesday's game was a physical battle right from the opening faceoff. After suffering an upper-body injury in the Wild's last meeting with the Bruins, Kirill Kaprizov dominated the first period, scoring a rare power-play goal to put Minnesota on the board.
NHL
NBC Sports

Should Bruins pay this reported asking price for a Hampus Lindholm trade?

The Anaheim Ducks are a team to watch as Monday's NHL trade deadline nears because they have a couple players with expiring contracts who could be moved. One of those players -- defenseman Josh Manson -- was already dealt to the Colorado Avalanche earlier this week in exchange for a second-round pick and a good defenseman prospect.
NHL
KEYT

Kopitar, Kings get back on track in 3-0 win over Sharks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anze Kopitar scored on the power play, Cal Petersen made 29 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0. Phillip Danault and Adrian Kempe each scored a goal, Sean Durzi had two assists, and the Kings avoided being swept in the four-game season series against the Sharks. James Reimer allowed two goals on 26 shots, and the Sharks had their four-game point streak snapped. San Jose was called for a season-high six penalties.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Notches lone goal

Olofsson added a goal on four shots in a 6-1 loss to the Oilers on Thursday. Olofsson kept the goose egg off of the Buffalo side of the scoreboard, not that it was much consolation in the lopsided loss. The left winger has four goals in seven contests in March, with 11 goals and 17 assists in 51 contests this season.
NHL
NBC Sports

Report: Bruins among teams that've 'checked in' on Conor Garland

One of the primary roster needs for the Boston Bruins to address before Monday's 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline is a scoring right wing. Aside from David Pastrnak, the Bruins have not received enough offense from the right wing position this season, although Craig Smith's recent resurgence -- eight goals in his last seven games -- has been an encouraging sign for Boston.
NHL
NESN

Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Felt ‘Playoff’ Atmosphere In Tough Loss Vs. Wild

The Boston Bruins dropped a tough one to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. The 4-2 loss ended a run in which the Bruins earned at least one point in six straight games. The visiting Bruins had a streaky performance, which started by falling 2-0 to open the first frame. Boston then tied it up behind goals by center Craig Smith and left wing Brad Marchand. Unfortunately for the Bruins, the scoring stopped there and the Wild would tack on two more to end the game.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Still out Tuesday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) will miss Tuesday's game versus the Jets, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Pacioretty was injured Friday against the Penguins, and he'll miss his second straight game Tuesday. The Golden Knights are dealing with a number of injuries again, which sees William Karlsson shift to left wing from center to play on the top line. Pacioretty's next chance to return is Thursday versus the Panthers.
NHL
NBC Sports

Report: Bruins still committed to pursuing a Jakob Chychrun trade

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun is arguably the top player rumored to be available before the March 21 NHL trade deadline, and the Boston Bruins still have interest in acquiring him. TSN's Darren Dreger reported Wednesday morning a positive update on Chychrun's recent injury -- suffered in Boston last week...
NHL
