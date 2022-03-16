ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Bunny on the way! Ex-Rabbitohs star Luke Burgess and girlfriend Tori May announce they're expecting a baby as she shows off her bump

By Chloe-lee Longhetti
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Former South Sydney Rabbitohs player Luke Burgess and his girlfriend Tori May are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who have been dating for about two years, announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday.

Tori, 36, showed off her baby bump in a gallery of photos, which she captioned, 'Mini Yorkshire pudding coming soon,' in reference to 35-year-old Luke's English roots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BB1Ta_0egQKMzF00
Bunny on the way! Former South Sydney Rabbitohs player Luke Burgess (left) and his girlfriend Tori May (right) are expecting their first child together

The parents-to-be also shared an ultrasound video with their followers.

Luke and Tori were inundated with congratulatory messages on social media from family, fans and celebrity friends.

'Wooohoooooooop more babies,' Luke's brother Sam Burgess commented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WEleo_0egQKMzF00
Cute: Tori showed off her baby bump in a gallery of Instagram photos, which she captioned, 'Mini Yorkshire pudding coming soon,' in reference to 35-year-old Luke's English roots 

Their other brother Tom added: 'Sooo good! Can't wait for another little pudding to be running around.'

Former Home and Away star Sam Frost wrote: 'Yay! Congratulations, beautiful.'

NRL star-turned-sports manager Braith Anasta commented: 'Amazing, amazing, amazing. So happy for you two lovers.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQiFb_0egQKMzF00
Sweet: The parents-to-be also shared an ultrasound video with their followers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V5jC2_0egQKMzF00
Well-wishes: Luke and Tori were inundated with congratulatory messages on social media from family, fans and celebrity friends

The baby will be Tori's first child. Luke already shares daughter Grace, eight, with his ex-partner Yolanda Hodgson, whom he dated for seven years until 2019.

Yolanda is a model who famously starred on Australia's Next Top Model.

Luke and Tori celebrated two years together in February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3txLYn_0egQKMzF00
Family: The baby will be Tori's first child. Luke already shares daughter Grace, eight, (pictured) with his ex-partner Yolanda Hodgson, whom he dated for seven years until 2019

Tori previously dated Sasha Mielczarek, who famously dated actress Sam Frost for about a year after meeting on The Bachelorette in 2015.

It is believed Tori and Sasha called it quits in June 2019.

Luke is the oldest of the rugby league-playing Burgess family. His brothers are Sam, 33, and twins Thomas and George, 29.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z4elE_0egQKMzF00
Still going strong: Luke and Tori celebrated two years together in February

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'We're having another baby!': Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie announce they are expecting their third child as they share sweet ultrasound snap

Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie Jones are expecting their third child. The fitness coach, 36, and model Rosie, are already parents to Indigo, three, and two-year-old Marley. On Saturday, Joe took to Instagram to announce their third bout of baby joy, writing: I’ve been sooo excited to share this news [sic] We are having another baby [sic] Indie and Marley are super excited about having a little brother or sister.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Frost
HollywoodLife

Julianne Hough & Ryan Seacrest Reunite On His Radio Show 9 Years After Split — Watch

The exes got along well while Julianne Hough and her brother Derek stopped by ‘On Air With Ryan Seacrest,’ almost a decade after Ryan and Julianne’s breakup. Who says exes can’t get along? Ryan Seacrest, 47, and his ex-girlfriend Julianne Hough, 33, had a great rapport with each other when the former Dancing With The Stars judge was a guest on Ryan’s SiriusXM show on Friday March 4. Julianne was a guest along with her brother Derek, 36, to discuss the siblings’ upcoming Oscar salute, but Ryan’s co-hosts couldn’t resist discussing the American Idol host’s past relationship with Julianne.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bunny#Baby Bump#Rabbitohs
The US Sun

When is Sharna Burgess’ baby due?

IN FEBRUARY of 2022, Sharna Burgess announced she and actor Brian Austin Green are expecting their first child together. Green is already the father of four children from previous relationships. When is Sharna Burgess' baby due?. On Wednesday, February 16, 2022, Sharna Burgess shared an image of her baby bump...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Modesto Bee

Jill Duggar Is Glowing in Her Baby Bump Photos! See Moments From Her Pregnancy With Baby No. 3

Bun in the oven! Counting On alum Jill Duggar has been glowing throughout her third pregnancy with husband Derick Dillard. “Have pickle, will walk!” Jill, 30, wrote via Instagram on March 15 alongside a selfie of her biting into a pickle, showing off her growing baby bump. “Thankful to be feeling a little better, even though not 100 percent yet. Thank y’all for your prayers!”
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

'RHOC' Star Emily Simpson's Husband, Shane Simpson, Is a Dad to Five Kids

When Emily Simpson joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County in Season 13, she introduced fans to her husband, Shane Simpson. During her first few seasons on the show, Emily and her husband struggled in their marriage, especially when he was studying to try to pass the California bar exam. The reality star even briefly contemplated filing for divorce, but things eventually improved for the spouses.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough showcases incredible figure in very risque outfit

Julianne Hough has taken to Instagram with another sensational photo for her fans. The 33-year-old dancers wowed her followers as she shared a snapshot showing her in a Chicago-inspired ensemble, including a plunging bralette complete with tassels that fell midway down her calves, and high-heeled black boots. WATCH: Julianne Hough...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

315K+
Followers
23K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy