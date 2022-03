History will be made on Wednesday evening in the First Four matchup between Bryant and Wright State, as each program is looking for its first NCAA Tournament win. Bryant (22-9), the champions of the Northeast Conference, will take on Wright State (21-13), champions of the Horizon League, in Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday night with a trip to San Diego on the line. The winner of this 16-vs.-16 matchup will get the opportunity to take on South Region No. 1 seed Arizona on the west coast in the first round on Friday.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO