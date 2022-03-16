Men’s Championship Tournament Scores

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
DAYTON, Ohio -- Wright State's campus is located just 12 miles from University of Dayton Arena, but the Raiders hadn't played a game there since 1997. Their return won't soon be forgotten. Playing in front of a Wright State-heavy crowd Wednesday night in the First Four, the Raiders beat Bryant...
Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
The Los Angeles Lakers who were favored to win the NBA championship this season are failing miserably. Despite LeBron James having a year that solidifies his legacy, the team is falling short and the frustration has reared its ugly head. At Monday night’s Lakers game, which ended as a loss...
WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith, Queen Egbo and Caitlin Bickle got to Baylor together and were part of a national championship as freshmen in 2019. They all had a decision to make following an unexpected coaching change after last season. Smith, Egbo and Bickle all opted to stay...
What is the highest-scoring game in NCAA Tournament history? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Which programs come to mind when thinking about March Madness?. There’s John Wooden’s undefeated UCLA squads. Mike Krzyzewski and Adolph Rupp created “Blue Bloods” at Duke and Kentucky, respectively. Bob Knight, Roy Williams and Jim Calhoun each won three titles apiece during their coaching careers.
After a winning season with the Petersburg Crimson Wave, Chris Fields Jr. and Bernard Fuller Jr. were named to the Class 3 State teams
Affectionately called F^2, to recognize their combined work on the block, the pair have scored many points for the Crimson Wave throughout their winning season. Both have earned many accolades...
The eight teams will that will play first-round NCAA men’s basketball tournament games at Viejas Arena on Friday will conduct practices there Thursday that are open to the public and free to attend. Each team will have a 40-minute practice and then there will be a five- minute gap...
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is in recruitment mode now that free agency is officially underway. One of the players that he’s recruiting is former Cowboys tackle La’el Collins. Collins is scheduled to visit with the Bengals very soon as they try and sign him. It’s quite obvious that...
Umoja Gibson messaged Jordan Goldwire after seeing him post on social media on Sunday afternoon. The duo felt like Oklahoma was snubbed from the NCAA Tournament, and Goldwire took to Twitter to express his displeasure. Gibson told Goldwire that despite their misfortune, they had an opportunity to go far in...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was an onslaught in the Pit on Wednesday for the opening round of the women’s NIT tournament. Three Lobos ended the night in 20 point scoring performances in UNM’s 92-72 win over GCU. Story continues below. New Mexico News Podcast: How the...
DeJon Packer, a former San Jose State running back, was found dead in his home over the weekend. He was 24 years old. Per ABC7 News, an off-duty police officer found Packer in his South Bay home on Sunday. The football program’s head coach, Brent Brennan, grieved the loss with the rest of the community.
COWBOY HOOPS – Trayce Jackson-Davis had 29 points and nine rebounds, Jordan Geromino scored a career-high 15 points and Indiana beat Wyoming 66-58 in a first four game. Hunter Maldonado paced the Pokes with 21 points but turned the ball over 10 times. Graham Ike had 17 to go along with and nine rebounds. The Pokes end the season with a record of 25-9 overall.
Kentucky Wildcats basketball coach John Calipari is a Hall of Famer and one of the winningest coaches in NCAA history. But following Kentucky’s stunning loss to the St. Peter’s Peacocks on Thursday, Calipari is facing a lot of criticism. Any way you slice it, that loss is one...
The Utah baseball team brought out the green caps to observe St. Patrick’s Day, but the luck of the Irish was with the BYU Cougars Tuesday evening at Smith’s Ballpark. Except for perhaps the Utes’ Bransen Kuehl. Cole Gambill and Colin Reuter hit home runs, Alex Sardina...
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Needing to fill a shortstop hole, the Colorado Rockies think they’ve got a smooth fit with José Iglesias. Iglesias signed a one-year, $5 million contract to step in for franchise fixture Trevor Story, an addition made with an eye toward extending the Rockies’ defensive prowess in the middle infield.
