College Sports

Men's Championship Tournament Scores

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 2 days ago

The Spun

Report: SEC Basketball Coach Will Be Fired On Thursday

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Juwan Howard Called Out For His Timeout On Thursday

College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN's Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
WTOP

Baylor women welcome Hawaii as NCAA tourney opens

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith, Queen Egbo and Caitlin Bickle got to Baylor together and were part of a national championship as freshmen in 2019. They all had a decision to make following an unexpected coaching change after last season. Smith, Egbo and Bickle all opted to stay...
WACO, TX
NBC Washington

What Is the Highest-Scoring Game in NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament History?

What is the highest-scoring game in NCAA Tournament history? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Which programs come to mind when thinking about March Madness?. There’s John Wooden’s undefeated UCLA squads. Mike Krzyzewski and Adolph Rupp created “Blue Bloods” at Duke and Kentucky, respectively. Bob Knight, Roy Williams and Jim Calhoun each won three titles apiece during their coaching careers.
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Sports
Sports
KRQE News 13

UNM women dominate NIT opening round

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was an onslaught in the Pit on Wednesday for the opening round of the women’s NIT tournament. Three Lobos ended the night in 20 point scoring performances in UNM’s 92-72 win over GCU. Story continues below. New Mexico News Podcast: How the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Spun

Former College Football Running Back Found Dead At 24

DeJon Packer, a former San Jose State running back, was found dead in his home over the weekend. He was 24 years old. Per ABC7 News, an off-duty police officer found Packer in his South Bay home on Sunday. The football program’s head coach, Brent Brennan, grieved the loss with the rest of the community.
SAN JOSE, CA
Sheridan Media

Cowboys Eliminated From the NCAA Tournament / Cowgirls Open the WNIT Tomorrow / Bronc / Lady Bronc Outdoor Track Opens Saturday

COWBOY HOOPS – Trayce Jackson-Davis had 29 points and nine rebounds, Jordan Geromino scored a career-high 15 points and Indiana beat Wyoming 66-58 in a first four game. Hunter Maldonado paced the Pokes with 21 points but turned the ball over 10 times. Graham Ike had 17 to go along with and nine rebounds. The Pokes end the season with a record of 25-9 overall.
SHERIDAN, WY
thecomeback.com

John Calipari under fire after upset loss to St. Peters

Kentucky Wildcats basketball coach John Calipari is a Hall of Famer and one of the winningest coaches in NCAA history. But following Kentucky’s stunning loss to the St. Peter’s Peacocks on Thursday, Calipari is facing a lot of criticism. Any way you slice it, that loss is one...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTOP

Iglesias eager to slide into Rockies SS hole left by Story

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Needing to fill a shortstop hole, the Colorado Rockies think they’ve got a smooth fit with José Iglesias. Iglesias signed a one-year, $5 million contract to step in for franchise fixture Trevor Story, an addition made with an eye toward extending the Rockies’ defensive prowess in the middle infield.
MLB

