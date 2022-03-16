Men’s Championship Tournament Scores

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
DAYTON, Ohio -- Wright State's campus is located just 12 miles from University of Dayton Arena, but the Raiders hadn't played a game there since 1997. Their return won't soon be forgotten. Playing in front of a Wright State-heavy crowd Wednesday night in the First Four, the Raiders beat Bryant...
Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
What is the highest-scoring game in NCAA Tournament history? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Which programs come to mind when thinking about March Madness?. There’s John Wooden’s undefeated UCLA squads. Mike Krzyzewski and Adolph Rupp created “Blue Bloods” at Duke and Kentucky, respectively. Bob Knight, Roy Williams and Jim Calhoun each won three titles apiece during their coaching careers.
The eight teams will that will play first-round NCAA men’s basketball tournament games at Viejas Arena on Friday will conduct practices there Thursday that are open to the public and free to attend. Each team will have a 40-minute practice and then there will be a five- minute gap...
SAN MARCOS — Texas State's baseball team, on the heels of a five-game wining streak, is ranked in all six national polls this week, including the No. 15 spot in the Collegiate Baseball poll and a No. 22 rating by D1Baseball.
The Bobcats' last loss was March 8 at home to then top-ranked Texas, a down-to-the-wire 9-8 game that saw Texas State leave three runners stranded in the final inning. The Bobcats found redemption — and national attention —...
Urban Meyer hasn’t had too much to do since his short stint as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars ended ceremoniously. However, the former three-time national champion head coach has a new gig, though it isn’t as a leader of a football team. According to the Columbus Dispatch,...
BYU baseball defeated rival Utah 10-3 at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Home runs by catcher Collin Reuter in the second inning and right fielder Cole Gambill in the third set the tempo early for the Cougars, who collected 12 hits on the night. “We really...
DeJon Packer, a former San Jose State running back, was found dead in his home over the weekend. He was 24 years old. Per ABC7 News, an off-duty police officer found Packer in his South Bay home on Sunday. The football program’s head coach, Brent Brennan, grieved the loss with the rest of the community.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was an onslaught in the Pit on Wednesday for the opening round of the women’s NIT tournament. Three Lobos ended the night in 20 point scoring performances in UNM’s 92-72 win over GCU. Story continues below. New Mexico News Podcast: How the...
COWBOY HOOPS – Trayce Jackson-Davis had 29 points and nine rebounds, Jordan Geromino scored a career-high 15 points and Indiana beat Wyoming 66-58 in a first four game. Hunter Maldonado paced the Pokes with 21 points but turned the ball over 10 times. Graham Ike had 17 to go along with and nine rebounds. The Pokes end the season with a record of 25-9 overall.
Kentucky Wildcats basketball coach John Calipari is a Hall of Famer and one of the winningest coaches in NCAA history. But following Kentucky’s stunning loss to the St. Peter’s Peacocks on Thursday, Calipari is facing a lot of criticism. Any way you slice it, that loss is one...
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Needing to fill a shortstop hole, the Colorado Rockies think they’ve got a smooth fit with José Iglesias. Iglesias signed a one-year, $5 million contract to step in for franchise fixture Trevor Story, an addition made with an eye toward extending the Rockies’ defensive prowess in the middle infield.
