Men’s Championship Tournament Scores

SAN MARCOS — Texas State's baseball team, on the heels of a five-game wining streak, is ranked in all six national polls this week, including the No. 15 spot in the Collegiate Baseball poll and a No. 22 rating by D1Baseball. The Bobcats' last loss was March 8 at home to then top-ranked Texas, a down-to-the-wire 9-8 game that saw Texas State leave three runners stranded in the final inning. The Bobcats found redemption — and national attention —...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 12 MINUTES AGO