BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins won their game and earned two points on Tuesday night. In that sense, it was a case of all’s well that ends well. But along the way, the Bruins dealt with a rather frustrating call on the ice of goaltender interference — a call that took away what could have (and should have) been the game-winning goal late in the third period. Officials on the ice ruled that Craig Smith had interfered with Chicago netminder Marc-Andre Fleury just before Charlie Coyle scored with 4:47 left in a 1-1 game. The contact between Smith and Fleury, though,...

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO