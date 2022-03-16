Red Cross helps evacuate Ukrainian city of Sumy

The town of Irpin is – or, rather, was – a residential satellite on the edge of Kyiv. Think of Borehamwood or Orpington in the context of London, or Sale outside Manchester; Morley in relation to Leeds. Not a military target, but now being targeted all the same by artillery and sniper fire.
Sheltering with the Red Cross – which is being funded with help from Mail readers - a mother cradles her baby daughter in the city of Mariupol. Meanwhile, in the capital Kyiv, aid workers bring food and basic provisions to around 8,000 people forced to seek sanctuary in a subway station.
LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012...
A Russian lawmaker made an outlandish demand over the weekend that the United States return Alaska and a historic settlement in California, in addition to paying reparations to Russia over crippling American-led sanctions that have put Moscow's economy in a tailspin. Oleg Matveychev, a member of the state Duma, outlined...
This post has been updated with a statement from Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday. This post has been updated to correct Monday’s position of RTS Marshal Ustinov. Three Russian guided-missile cruisers have been arrayed across the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea to counter three NATO carrier strike groups, causing concern in the Pentagon, a U.S. defense official told USNI News on Tuesday.
Suddenly, the threat of nuclear war feels closer than it has in decades. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists updated their Doomsday Clock to 100 seconds to midnight, and President Joe Biden has issued increasingly ominous statements reflecting how the looming conflict over the Ukraine that could ensnare both Russia and the west into conventional war.
The USA is reported to be working to assist Poland in sending fighter planes to Ukraine. Poland has Mig 29 planes which are ones used in the Ukrainian Air Force. The USA would resupply Poland with F16 planes. US Secretary of State Blinken says NATO countries have the greenlight to...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The U.S. is working with Poland and consulting with other NATO allies on possibly having those countries supply warplanes to Ukraine for use against Russian forces, a White House spokesperson said.
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -Three Panamanian-flagged ships have been hit by Russian missiles in the Black Sea since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month, Panama's Maritime Authority said on Wednesday. One ship sank, the maritime authority said in a statement, but there were no casualties reported. The two others remain afloat...
British volunteers in Ukraine have said they thought "we were going to die" during the airstrike attack on a military base on Sunday that killed 35 people and injured 134 more. The first video footage was released showing missiles striking the large Ukrainian military base in Yavoriv, located just 12...
Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall, who was injured Monday in an attack that killed two of his colleagues near Kyiv, has been safely evacuated from Ukraine, the network announced Wednesday. "Ben is alert and said to be in good spirits," Fox anchor Bill Hemmer told viewers Wednesday morning. "He is...
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, U.S. troops are making their way to Europe, where they're being deployed to reassure NATO allies against Russian aggression — a complicated task, given how Russia views NATO — as well as support a range of other requirements in the region.
(Reuters) -U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke on Wednesday with Nikolay Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, in the first high-level contact publicly disclosed between the two countries since the invasion of Ukraine, and warned Patrushev about the consequences "of any possible Russian decision to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine."
WASHINGTON — Jared Isaacman, a billionaire and astronaut, may be the only American individual to own a MiG-29 — the Russian-built fighter jet line that has become the center of an international diplomatic conundrum in the global effort to aid Ukraine. And as one of only a tiny...
After the Russian Armed Forces on Monday announced a cease-fire in several Ukrainian cities, civilians in Sumy were able to successfully evacuate through a Russian corridor. Corridors set up to help evacuate Ukrainians in other cities like Mariupol and Irpin were less successful. Ukrainian officials have accused Russian forces of...
As many as 12 missiles struck Iraq's northern city of Irbil on Sunday near the U.S. consulate, Iraqi security officials said. A U.S. defense official said missiles had been launched at the city from neighboring Iran. A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said no injuries or casualties were reported...
