Red Cross helps evacuate Ukrainian city of Sumy

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCivilians continued to be evacuated from Sumy in Ukraine as part of an...

Red Cross volunteers help an elderly Ukrainian couple escape town devastated by shelling during ceasefire as life-saving emergency crews aid terrified civilians with the help of Mail readers' donations, writes RICHARD PENDLEBURY

The town of Irpin is – or, rather, was – a residential satellite on the edge of Kyiv. Think of Borehamwood or Orpington in the context of London, or Sale outside Manchester; Morley in relation to Leeds. Not a military target, but now being targeted all the same by artillery and sniper fire.
How your donations help Red Cross to help refugees: As families seek shelter and thousands are forced underground, aid workers move in to ease the burden for desperate Ukrainians

Sheltering with the Red Cross – which is being funded with help from Mail readers - a mother cradles her baby daughter in the city of Mariupol. Meanwhile, in the capital Kyiv, aid workers bring food and basic provisions to around 8,000 people forced to seek sanctuary in a subway station.
UPDATED: Russian Navy Cruisers Positioned to Counter U.S., French and Italian Carrier Groups in the Mediterranean

This post has been updated with a statement from Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday. This post has been updated to correct Monday’s position of RTS Marshal Ustinov. Three Russian guided-missile cruisers have been arrayed across the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea to counter three NATO carrier strike groups, causing concern in the Pentagon, a U.S. defense official told USNI News on Tuesday.
U.S. working on 3-way plane swap to supply Ukraine with Russian-made fighter jets

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The U.S. is working with Poland and consulting with other NATO allies on possibly having those countries supply warplanes to Ukraine for use against Russian forces, a White House spokesperson said.
Watch: Moment Russian cruise missiles strike military base, killing 35

British volunteers in Ukraine have said they thought "we were going to die" during the airstrike attack on a military base on Sunday that killed 35 people and injured 134 more. The first video footage was released showing missiles striking the large Ukrainian military base in Yavoriv, located just 12...
U.S. warns Russia of consequences of any possible Russian use of chemical weapons

(Reuters) -U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke on Wednesday with Nikolay Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, in the first high-level contact publicly disclosed between the two countries since the invasion of Ukraine, and warned Patrushev about the consequences "of any possible Russian decision to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine."
