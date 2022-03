WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Stephen Strasburg doesn’t intend to push his recovery from thoracic outlet surgery to be ready for opening day. “I think for me it’s about sticking to the program,” the Washington Nationals pitcher said Tuesday after facing hitters for the first time since the operation last summer. “My routine is having a six-week spring training. I think of all years to try and be aggressive, I don’t know if it’s necessarily the right year or the right time to do it. My goal is to be ready when I’m ready and be there the rest of the way.”

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO