The nonprofit Quest Science Center is ready to soon host the fourth annual Tri-Valley Innovation Fair at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton. The event, which faced multiple delays last year due to concerns over COVID-19 variants, is set to return to a live, daylong science and technology showcase on March 19. More than 50 exhibitors will be on-hand with displays, experiments and interactive activities "designed to spark excitement about science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in kids of all ages," Quest officials said.

PLEASANTON, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO