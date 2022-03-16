ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, GA

32 Georgians arrested after ‘Operation Hell Froze Over’ drug bust

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YHMhJ_0egQE8DO00

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly three dozen people in central Georgia have been arrested following a drug bust the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is calling “Operation Hell Froze Over.”

“Operation Hell Froze Over” took place over a period of several months after receiving several complaints from citizens across the county.

Monroe County drug investigators teamed up with GBI drug investigators to execute a series of search warrants and arrest warrants.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Throughout the investigation, they recovered 830 grams of crack cocaine, 1,000 grams of powder cocaine, 300 grams of marijuana, 20 grams of synthetic marijuana, 35 grams of ecstasy and nine guns.

32 people have been arrested and authorities say five more are wanted.

Those who are still wanted include:

  • James Mathis - wanted on 19 counts of use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction
  • Antonio Searcy- wanted on four counts of use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction
  • Leonard Walker - wanted on five counts of use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction
  • Keith Perkins - wanted on possession of crack cocaine and driving with a suspended license
  • Adam Dudley - wanted on five counts of use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

Click through the gallery below to see mugshots of 31 of the 32 people who have been arrested.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office did not provide Channel 2 Action News with a mugshot of Lewis Mays, who has been charged with seven counts of use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Deputies: Mother shot heroin while giving birth, killing baby

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama woman is facing charges because sheriff’s deputies said she used drugs while pregnant and while in labor, killing her infant child. Deputies said Amanda Malpas admitted to using both heroin and methamphetamines throughout her pregnancy, and even during labor. “She admitted that when she felt the labor pains and felt the child breaching she did self-administer a large dose of heroin,” Sgt. Mark Bailey, with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, told WALA. Deputies said paramedics who first arrived on the scene said they found a needle still in Malpas’ arm.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police: Texas man took hostage to job interview

EL PASO, Texas — A Texas man was arrested after police said he kidnapped a woman and forced her to accompany him to a job interview at the Otero County jail. In a news release, police said they arrested Matthew Contreras, 25, after investigators said he physically attacked the victim and then forced her to go to the interview at gunpoint. The victim was eventually able to attract the attention of an officer in the parking lot and get help.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, GA
Monroe County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Autocorrect error triggers police response in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Police swarmed an office and event space in Pittsburgh with guns drawn, but the call turned out to be a misunderstanding. Police told WPXI a caller received a text from a friend inside a building that was meant to say, “fire alarm,” but instead read “firearm.” When the friend did not respond to texts following the initial text, the caller dialed 911.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Georgia#Guns#Hell#Georgians#Ecstasy#Gbi#Wsb Tv News
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Baby abandoned in Louisiana field found alive

BATON ROUGE, La. — An 8-month-old baby was found alive after being abandoned in a field in Baton Rouge, authorities said. Baton Rouge Fire Department officials told WAFB that the child’s mother had arrived at the fire station Tuesday, experiencing a medical issue. As she was being treated, she mentioned that she had a baby, who was not present with her at the fire station.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘Goats need Jesus too’: Deputies wrangle goats who broke into church in Alabama

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — When deputies in Alabama responded to a burglary alarm call at a church on Wednesday, they found a pair of unlikely suspects. Deputies from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office found the glass front door of the church had been shattered, AL.com reported. When deputies searched the building, they found two goats in the kitchen.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Indiana teacher accused of punching student in the face

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A high school teacher in Indiana is facing charges after police say he punched a student in the face while breaking up a fight. Danny Lively, 57, teaches social studies at Northrop High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. According to court documents, Lively stepped in between two students who were having an argument in a school hallway on March 7, WANE reported. Investigators said Lively pushed one of the students with his left hand, and when the student swatted it away, he delivered a right-handed punch to the students face.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
129K+
Followers
94K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy