32 Georgians arrested after ‘Operation Hell Froze Over’ drug bust

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly three dozen people in central Georgia have been arrested following a drug bust the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is calling “Operation Hell Froze Over.”

“Operation Hell Froze Over” took place over a period of several months after receiving several complaints from citizens across the county.

Monroe County drug investigators teamed up with GBI drug investigators to execute a series of search warrants and arrest warrants.

Throughout the investigation, they recovered 830 grams of crack cocaine, 1,000 grams of powder cocaine, 300 grams of marijuana, 20 grams of synthetic marijuana, 35 grams of ecstasy and nine guns.

32 people have been arrested and authorities say five more are wanted.

Those who are still wanted include:

James Mathis - wanted on 19 counts of use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

Antonio Searcy- wanted on four counts of use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

Leonard Walker - wanted on five counts of use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

Keith Perkins - wanted on possession of crack cocaine and driving with a suspended license

Adam Dudley - wanted on five counts of use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office did not provide Channel 2 Action News with a mugshot of Lewis Mays, who has been charged with seven counts of use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction.

