Rock Hill city leaders fire back at Carolina Panthers

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — A detour on the way to get some chicken proved life-changing for a South Carolina man. The South Carolina Education Lottery reports that a man in Moncks Corner decided to stop at the Fuel Express on North Highway 17 after work where he picked up a $10 scratch-off lottery ticket.
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old boy. Kevion Amanti Dingle was last seen Tuesday, March 1, attending Marion High School. But he never made it home. The Marion County Sheriff's Office is...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Virginia mother filed a lawsuit Feb. 21 against South Bay Inn and Suites on North Ocean Boulevard over a bed bug infestation. The lawsuit claims a woman and her son, who is a minor, stayed at the South Bay Inn and Suites from Aug. 5, 2021 to Aug. 8, […]
SALEM, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot on a lake in South Carolina by a boater who helped rescue him from the water. Nathan Morgan and a woman were in distress Tuesday in Lake Keowee. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says a couple on a pontoon boat drove over to help […]
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. All northbound lanes of Interstate 85 were closed Wednesday morning between North Carolina and Virginia after a truck carrying a 10,000 gallon propane tank overturned.
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Walgreens in Florence, South Carolina, has filled more prescriptions for monoclonal antibody and antiviral therapeutic COVID-19 treatments than any other pharmacy in the state, according to federal data. The Walgreens at 1500 S. Irby St. in Florence has filled at least 1,656 prescriptions for molnupiravir, an oral antiviral medication. Coming […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A lucky lottery player is one step closer to buying her dream home. The woman, who did not want to be identified, won $100,000 on a scratch-off ticket which she purchased at Dorchester Crossing Liquor Store. “I still can’t believe it,” the lottery winner said. She told state lottery officials […]
York County Councilmember William "Bump" Roddey made a public plea to Rock Hill officials Monday night, offering county assistance. State executives in Columbia are also working to smooth over issues that imperil the landmark economic development deal.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is launching a new system designed to make it easier for people applying for boat titles, licenses and other transactions related to the outdoors. By using the new “Go Outdoors South Carolina’ system, the DNR said residents can view and buy hunting and fishing […]
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A hold on short-term leasing permits in Rock Hill has leasers speaking out. This comes on the heels of Rock Hill city leaders voting to temporarily stop issuing and renewing permits for short-term leases - leases typically done now through popular online platforms like Airbnb.
ROCK HILL, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – At this point, there is a certain tension surrounding all that is happening at the Panthers Training Facility construction site. The dream of the facility has been meeting a reality no one really wants to ponder. “Facts are stubborn things,” said Mayor John Gettys Monday night. “I will […]
The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners has named an interim replacement for commissioner Ella Scarborough’s seat. Wilhelmenia Rembert, a former commissioner, was unanimously picked Tuesday. We’ll talk about Rembert’s history on the board and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board. The county approved almost $60 million in federal pandemic...
