As “Crossover day” comes to a close, important bills hoping for the last-minute legislative push

ATLANTA — The Georgia House of Representatives voted 98-73 in favor of a controversial voting rights bill, House Bill 1464.

“It’s disheartening, to say the least. And we know we have an obligation to speak up for the millions of Georgians across the state who deserve their voices to be heard,” said Hannah Gebresilassie with Protect the Vote.

Gebresilassie said that’s why several organizations showed up on Tuesday for ‘Crossover Day’ at the State Capitol. On Tuesday, the Georgia State Legislature met to discuss various bills.

One bill is causing some controversy, and that’s House Bill 1464.

Republican Rep. James Burchett is leading the bill. He said this legislation is all about voter integrity.

“It secures, further secures, election. It provides for a chain of custody for the back end on how ballots are handled. It also allows GBI original jurisdiction when it comes to election investigation.”

It also restricts third-party funding in elections.

“What this provision does or says, if you’re a donor that wants to give money for elections, we created a process for transparency, so you can appeal or apply to the State Elections Board,” said Burchett.

“Fellow Georgians are already calling this moment SB-202 part two. A lot of what we’re seeing is very similar to what we saw last year,” said Gebresilassie.

Last year, Georgia General Assembly passed a larger bill that put a limit on the number of election drop-off boxes. It also required voters to show identification for absentee voting and allowed the state to take over county election boards.

“There are additional measures to restrict the ballot, restrict access to the ballot even more,” said Gebresilassie.

But Burchett said that’s far from the truth. “I know there is a narrative around this voting and these election laws, but frankly, that’s just not the case,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gebresilassie said voting organizations are asking people to stay informed.

“Any time there are measures taken to surpass the vote, or make it more challenging to vote, it will make—whether it’s early voting, whether it’s Election Day voting—trickier for certain communities, especially Black voters.”