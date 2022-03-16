ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Sen. Hawley slams Biden using TikTok stars to control narrative

 12 days ago

Sen. Josh Hawley cautioned President Biden on Tuesday’s “Jesse Watters Primetime” that it’s “incredibly irresponsible” to ask “teenagers to do his job for him” on a Chinese-owned social media app. JOSH HAWLEY: This is the president of the United States. It’s...

eenews.net

POLITICO tells Hawley to stop using E&E News’ photo on mug

POLITICO is demanding that Sen. Josh Hawley’s campaign stop using a photograph taken of the Missouri Republican by one of E&E News’ journalists shortly before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Hawley’s campaign started selling mugs printed with a stylized version of the image, which...
Fox News

'Gutfeld!' on Biden admin using teen TikTok stars to coordinate messaging on Ukraine war

This is a rush transcript from "Gutfeld!," March 15, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Happy Tuesday. So, as war rages on, what are the other world leaders doing in response? In Britain, the guy with fish and chips on his head, actually met with oil and gas industries yesterday to figure out his country's energy plan as it looks to move away from Russian gas. Now compare that to us with the remedial class known as the Biden administration looks to teenage TikTokers talkers to coordinate messaging on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and blame Putin for rising gas prices. Not surprising in a White House where the only adult thing are the diapers.
Josh Hawley
Fox News

Brian Brenburg slams Biden admin for using energy crisis to push liberal agenda

Brian Brenburg explains on "Hannity" that the Biden admin is ‘not letting a crisis go to waste' by using the rising energy prices to further push their climate initiatives. BRIAN BRENBURG: The president is doubling down on the wrong hand. We have seen this play out before. That's what we've watched in Europe for the better part of two decades. They have tried to double down on green energy, and that left them dependent on a dictator. We're going to end up in the exact same kind of spot if we keep going down the green religion path that he's going down, a religion that demands sacrifice, isn't interested in growth, isn't interested in getting wealthier, so we can innovate cleaner technologies. It wants Americans to pay up. This is the wrong approach. … But at this point, the president completely lacks any strategic direction on helping Americans. One gets the impression, and you can see this in the polls, Americans think this one gets the impression that the president likes these higher prices because he doesn't want to let this crisis go to waste, and he's willing to put it on the backs of American families.
Salon

"Congress must move to impeach": Calls grow louder for Clarence Thomas to resign from Supreme Court

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Calls for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign—or face impeachment proceedings—mounted late Thursday after text messages revealed that his wife urged former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to aggressively pursue efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
The Independent

Putin will have to bring his invasion of Ukraine to a halt, says ex-US general: ‘He has no choice’

Vladimir Putin could soon be forced to bring to an end his month-long unprovoked assault on Ukraine amid heavy troop losses in a campaign that has lost momentum, says a former US general.Retired US Army Brig Gen Kevin Ryan, who is also a Russia specialist, says that the Kremlin has “failed to accomplish” its “main military goals” in quickly seizing Kyiv and removing the country’s elected leadership.And now he says that bringing the conflict to an end quickly is the “most likely scenario” more than a month into the attack.“Putin will have to halt his war in Ukraine sooner...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US Marines officially banned from traveling to Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova

United States Marines are now officially banned from traveling to Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova, and anyone taking an official or personal trip to Europe must request prior clearance, the Marine Corps said in a message on Thursday. “Due to the ongoing armed conflict in Ukraine, Marines are prohibited from travel...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Reports: Russian commander deliberately ran over with tank driven by his own soldier

A Russian soldier in Ukraine deliberately run over his commander with a tank after blaming the commander for costing his friends’ lives, reports said this week. In a Wednesday Facebook post, Ukrainian journalist Roman Tsymbaliuk said a Russian soldier in a tank battalion of Russia’s 37th Motorized Rifle Brigade accused his unit’s commander, Col. Yuri Medvedev, of costing the lives of his friends and fellow soldiers. During fighting in the Makoriv area of Kyiv, the soldier “ran over the tank commander standing next to him, injuring both his legs,” Tsymbaliuk said, without citing a source for the allegation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Putin's inner circle closes in around him

Russian President Vladimir Putin has surrounded himself with yes men for years, feasting on their praise, rewarding their greed, and looking the other way as they plundered the country. All Putin asked for in exchange was unconditional loyalty, something that has been put to the test following his unprovoked invasion...
POLITICS

