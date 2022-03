Murray (knee) will practice with the Nuggets' G League affiliate this week, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports. While the Nuggets have been hesitant to put any timetable on Murray's recovery from a torn left ACL, he looks to be nearing the final stages. Denver officially assigned Murray to the G League on Tuesday with the expectation that he'll practice with Grand Rapids on Wednesday and Saturday while the Nuggets are in the midst of a three-game road swing. We should have some more clarity on Murray's timeline once he rejoins the Nuggets -- presumably on Sunday -- but it remains to be seen whether or not he'll be able to log any NBA game action before the conclusion of the regular season.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO