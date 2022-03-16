ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Media Networks are Coming to the Blockchain

 2 days ago
Modern social networks have been accused of widespread censorship, arbitrary algorithm changes, privacy violations, intrusive ads, and undue exploitation of creators. Can blockchain technology correct the ills of centralized social networks? Many people think it can. Blockchain technology may help create decentralized social media networks that are user-controlled, censorship-resistant, and private....

Business Insider

How to temporarily deactivate your Facebook account without losing your data

You can deactivate or delete your Facebook account in the Settings tab. Deactivating a Facebook account is temporary, while deleting a Facebook account is permanent. When you deactivate Facebook, people will not be able to see your timeline or find your account. Visit Insider's Tech Reference library for more stories.
INTERNET
KATU.com

Struggling With Social Media

It is estimated that there are over 4.5 billion people using social media worldwide. It is called a "tool" to connect us to others, keep us informed, and entertain us when bored. The problem is, the human mind reacts to social media in ways that were unforeseen by users, but strategically planned by its creators. The results are an empty, angry, addicted, misinformed society that is experiencing violence stemming from these virtual spheres. Confidence Coach Laure Redmond joined us with some ways to thing about social media and distance yourself from its effects:
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Networks#Data Theft#Social Media Networks#Web3#Linkedin
Register Citizen

NFTs Are Coming Soon to a Popular Social-Media Platform

“I’m not ready to announce exactly what that’s going to be today, but, over the next several months, the ability to bring some of your NFTs in, and hopefully over time be able to mint things within that environment," he said. Instagram hasn't been shy about its exploration...
INTERNET
Times Union

Authenticity is Currency on Social Media

Mental Health Plays a Major Role in Hospitality — The world has gone through a lot in the pandemic. The hospitality industry has been affected tremendously. Chef Dave Critchley says the industry’s ability to bounce hinges upon the environment being an enjoyable one to be a part of.
HEALTH
HackerNoon

Can we Make the Metaverse More Inclusive?

Metaverse users are the same demographic as video gamers: males ages 18-34, with the majority (73%) being white. This leads to questions about equity and safety for female players, or players of fluid genders. In a recent article, two female users reported separate incidents of virtual groping by male avatars. Meta has pledged a $50 million investment to ensure responsible product development. There are also regulations to help stop possible hate speech that could happen in the metaverse, as well as possible sexual harassment.
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

These Are the Top 5 Metaverse Projects to Explore in 2022

On October 28, 2021, Facebook rebranded itself as Meta and furthered the extent of the modern metaverse trend. Although it may seem like the Metaverse is a product of Meta’s endeavor, that’s not the case. Both are independent pieces in the internet’s evolution. What drives the actual concept of the Metaverse is that, in the future, the lines between the virtual world and the real world will be blurred. It will be further exasperated by decentralized finance platforms and cryptocurrencies, which incentivize replacing fiat currency. The ‘Metaverse space’ is worth over $47 billion.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

AOL's Demise and What it Tells Us About the End Of The First-Mover Advantage

In the first wave of the commercial Internet (1994-1999) the first big tech players and tech giants were walled gardens. In this period, something very counterintuitive happened. Search, which seemed a feature to offer on top of the Internet, became a killer commercial application! In this time period, the Internet also grew exponentially, favoring the birth of a few tech players. This led to the parallel development of another commercial killer application: search. Google’s founders were skeptical of the advertising model, as they thought this would be intrinsically biased toward paid advertising. Back to MailOnline.com. Back to the page you came from.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Push Notifications: From Traffic Boost to an Integrated Marketing Solution

Push Notifications are small messages that appear at the top of mobile screens, or the bottom of desktops. They inform about important events and inform about new launches. Push technology is one of the most promising, from the online marketing field. It is what made the first emails possible. It was also at the base of the Pulsing Blackberry LED. And now Push Technology is an official Google Cloud Messaging (now publicly) technology. Push technology can be sent (through the Internet), to engage audiences during physical gatherings and events.
SOFTWARE
Hackernoon

Women in Tech: An Interview With a Crypto Enthusiast

Tell us about yourself! I’m HR/PR & Co Founder at Sphynx Network. I identify and build relationships with the media and understand and influence the conversation. Furthermore, I work with competitors across broadcast, online, and social media platforms. I’m furthermore a crypto enthusiast, specializing in volatile, mostly decentralized assets. I’m certified as a human resources inspector, supporting the development and implementation of HR/PR initiatives and systems, while providing counseling on policies and procedures. Why did you choose this field in the first place? I like working with people and developing ideas with them. What tech are you most excited/passionate about right now and why? Most of the Crypto market. For young professionals or investors, cryptocurrencies sound like the business of the future. Although many people tend to buy only a few units to keep, hoping for potential growth in the future, active investors are dedicated to buying and selling crypto, maximizing their profit and revenue.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Ukraine, API startups and startup valuations

Hello friends! I had a little something saved for this email, but it wound up being pushed back to next week, so expect to read about that in a few days. The good news is that we now have some more room to play with today. So let’s chat tech’s...
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Why the Crypto Market Always Seems to Let You Down

In 2019, the market did 4x in six months to kick-start a three-year parabolic run, with upswings of +500%. Bitcoin's price ended more than 100% higher than it started in 2019. In 2020, its price tripled from start to end, and most people finished down on their investment. While there’s never a bad time to buy bitcoin, some times are better than others. Just make the most of those opportunities and chill when the opportunities pass.
STOCKS
HackerNoon

5 Ways to Reach your Customers in 2022

A report from 2021 shows the customer’s preference for using web forms and email is in decline, while online live chat is on the rise. 20% of customers have switched brands due to the quality of communications. Direct-to-customer voice and video will continue to be a key method for communicating with customers. Social media-based communication began to change in popularity in 2020-2021 and in 2022. The idea that you tweet for help or get updates about events through Snapchat is becoming mainstream.
ECONOMY
