Attack on Titan has finally released a new episode of the fourth and final season! The anime is quickly approaching its final episode as it continues to set the stage for the series' ultimate endgame, and the latest episodes of the series has been making this endgame all the more clear. As Eren Yeager's Rumbling continues to destroy the rest of the world, those within and outside of the former walls have been coming to terms with what this rampant destruction actually means. At the same time, each new episode also means that the series is that much closer to its actual end.

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO