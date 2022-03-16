ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

CityServe meals arrive in Poland for Ukrainian refugees

By Jim Scott
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — CityServe, a faith-based international non-profit founded in Bakersfield, is at the border between Ukraine and Poland assisting refugees fleeing the war in their homeland.

CityServe was awaiting a food delivery from a UPS cargo jet and Monday the truckload arrived at a warehouse in Warsaw, Poland. The cargo jet delivered one million meals to Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday.

Bishop Marek Kaminski with the Pentecostal Movement in Polant said the meals will be shipped to “people in Ukraine who have been hit with war.”

Transporting one million meals from the U.S. to Ukrainian refugees in Poland has not been without its logistical hiccups along the way.

Karl Hargestam, Executive Director of CityServe International, said the food was supposed to be shipped straight to Warsaw, but custom regulations getting into Europe ended up taking the cargo to Frankfurt, Germany.

“It has been landed in Warsaw and it’s being repackaged and is moving into Ukraine as we speak,” Hargestam said.

If you would like to contribute to CityServe’s mission helping Ukrainian refugees, visit their website at cityserve.us/ukrainian-crisis .

