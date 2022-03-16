Mendon’s super seniors look to go out on top

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The successful run of the Mendon girls basketball team over the last six years is one of the most impressive in Section V history.

The Vikings swept the table, winning the last six sectional titles, and have amassed a 136-8 record over that span.

They won the state and federation championships in 2019 and could have won again if the state tournaments weren’t canceled in 2020 and 2021.

Now the Vikings are back in the final four with a chance to send their seniors out on top.

“I hope it’s not the end of an era but it’s the end of an era for those kids,” said head coach Todd Julien. “Coaches get to come back but these kids have been through a lot of wars together and they’re ready to go. Hopefully, the experience of having all of those seniors is really going to help us down there.

Seniors comprise Mendon’s entire starting lineup and have logged most of their minutes throughout the season.

Of their 67 points per game this season, over 63 of them come from soon-to-be graduates.

“We have been connected for so long that we kind of just trust each other,” said senior forward Bridget Miller. “You can definitely tell when we play. When stuff finally does click, we can kind of assume what the other person is doing and we trust each other enough to take shots and take risks and I think it really pays off.”

Anaya Coleman and Dani Strauf both contributed to that 2019 state championship season. They’ll have the pedigree advantage in their semifinal game against Tappan Zee, who is making their first-ever appearance in the final four.

“I think that will definitely help just calm nerves,” said Coleman. “We know what it’s like to be there, we know how prepared we have to be in practice so making sure we put through the work and effort, it’s a standard that we have to set being returners.”

That semifinal matchup might turn out to be the de facto championship game, with Mendon currently ranked first in the state and Tappan Zee, out of Section I downstate in the Hudson Valley, ranked second.

“It’s going to be war,” said Julien. “They’ve got some really talented kids, they play aggressive basketball, good shooters, they space the floor. It’s going to be war down there and we’re getting ready.”

Mendon will take on the Dutchmen on Friday at 10 a.m at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. The winner will play either West Babylon (XI) or Averill Park (2) on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. in the championship game.

