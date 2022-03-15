Watch now: Cardinals continue spring training for a second day
The Cardinals organization continued major-league spring training...www.thepress.net
The Cardinals organization continued major-league spring training...www.thepress.net
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.https://www.thepress.net/
Comments / 0