ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

BU alumni behind new dramedy impart words of wisdom on independent filmmaking

By Sydney Kodama
Daily Free Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a New Yorker named Martin returns to his childhood home on Cape Cod after his father’s death, he has to learn how to mourn alongside his father’s boyfriend while also packing up the house to be sold. This is the plot of “Give or Take,” a new indie dramedy produced...

dailyfreepress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Soft & Quiet’: Film Review | SXSW 2022

It is an American fantasy to think that racism only harms its victims. Toni Morrison knew this. In Playing in the Dark, her slim, yet potent inquiry into how Blackness haunts early American literature, she speculates on the singular attention paid to the enslaved. She finds narratives focused on the impact of racism useful, admitting that “it is precisely because of them that any progress at all has been accomplished in matters of racial discourse.” But their vulnerability to myopic thinking unsettles her. Racism is not exercised by phantoms. “Equally valuable,” Morrison goes on to say, “is a serious intellectual...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Nyad’: Rhys Ifans Joins Annette Bening & Jodie Foster In Netflix Biopic From Oscar Winners Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi And Jimmy Chin

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Rhys Ifans (Spider-Man: No Way Home) has signed on to star alongside Annette Bening and Jodie Foster in the Netflix film Nyad, which marks the narrative directorial debut of Oscar, BAFTA and Emmy winners Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (The Rescue, Free Solo). Pic is based on Diana Nyad’s bestselling autobiography Find A Way. It follows the remarkable true story of the marathon swimmer, who, at the age of 64, became the first person to complete the “Everest of swims”—executing a 53-hour, 110-mile swim from Cuba to Florida, through dangerous open ocean,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Martin Scorsese Tribute To Jane Campion Brings ‘Power Of The Dog’ Helmer To Tears At NY Film Critics Gala

Click here to read the full article. Jane Campion fought through tears last night accepting the Best Director award for The Power Of The Dog at the New York Film Critics Circle ceremony last night after a moving intro from Martin Scorsese. He first met Campion in 1990 at the Venice premiere An Angel At My Table “and my admiration has only increased over the years. I wish she would make more pictures, but every one that you do get to make really counts,” he said. “It’s a precious thing to have an artistic voice as powerful as Jane’s developing over...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
ETOnline.com

See Derek and Julianne Hough Perform Classic Movie Routines in Pre-Oscars Special (Exclusive)

Derek and Julianne Hough are celebrating the classic routines from beloved Oscar movies in Step Into... the Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough. The ABC special, airing one week before the Academy Awards, features the siblings, choreographers and professional dancers as they recreate legendary cinematic performances with the help of special guest stars like Kevin Bacon, John Stamos, Jenna Dewan, Harry Shum Jr., Amber Riley, Charli D'Amelio and newly minted Screen Actors Guild Award winner Ariana DeBose.
MOVIES
Deadline

Regina Hall On Co-Hosting The Oscars, Category Controversy & Plans To “Roast A Couple Of People Here And There”

Click here to read the full article. “It’s really trying to bring the show together, to keep the show moving, so that people are entertained.” That’s part of Regina Hall and her co-hosts m.o. this year in hosting the Oscar ceremony; the actress speaking with Deadline at our SXSW studio in Austin, TX. Hall made a pitstop at SXSW during her busy March to promote her new horror movie, Master, which hits Prime Video and select theaters this Friday. The Mariama Diallo directed movie made its world premiere at Sundance. Talking about the challenges in hosting the Oscars on March 27, Hall expounds, that...
AUSTIN, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

‘CODA’ Star Troy Kotsur Makes History as First Deaf Actor to Win Spirit Award

Troy Kotsur made history as the first deaf actor to win at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday. The actor won the best supporting male award for his role in CODA, in which he plays deaf fisherman Frank Rossi.More from The Hollywood ReporterSpirit Awards: 9 Things the TV Cameras MissedSpirit Awards Snubs: 'The Novice,' 'Wild Indian' Shut OutSpirit Awards: 'The Lost Daughter,' 'Reservation Dogs' Win Big as Ukraine Fuels Onstage Remarks After thanking the audience, Kotsur said he was touched to be in the same room as so many other artists. “The difference between Gloucester, Massachusetts, and here in Santa Monica...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Breeze

Oscar-nominated short films to be shown this month at San Pedro’s Warner Grand Theatre

Oscar-nominated short films will be shown in San Pedro this month, beginning Wednesday evening, March 9. The San Pedro International Film Festival will screen this year’s Academy Awards-nominated short films in the animation, documentary and live action categories at the Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. Sixth St. Tickets, which are on sale at SPIFFest.org, cost $15 per category or $45 for all three evenings. Tickets also will be sold at the box office on the day of each program.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Filmmaking#New Yorker#Television
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Licorice Pizza,’ Will Smith Feted at National Board of Review Awards

Several of this season’s awards contenders descended upon New York City’s Cipriani 42nd St. on Tuesday night for the 2022 National Board of Review Awards, less than two weeks away from Hollywood’s biggest night. Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza came into the ceremony with three NBR awards under its belt for best breakthrough performances for Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman, directing for Anderson and film of the year.More from The Hollywood Reporter'No Time to Die's' Paul Massey, Cinema Audio Society Career Achievement Honoree, Featured in THR's 'Behind The Screen'Feinberg Forecast: Oscar Standings on Eve of Final VotingFinal Draft Awards: Guillermo del...
MOVIES
Vulture

One Perfect Shot Brings Film Twitter to HBO Max

Film Twitter has finally made its way to the big screen, well a bigger screen than a phone. HBO Max will debut the documentary series One Perfect Shot on March 24. Based on the Twitter account @OnePerfectShot, the series of the same name follows a specific director who explains in detail one of their “most iconic shots.” According to an HBO Max press release, “directors enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 degree moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking.” Created alongside director Ava DuVernay, the series includes shots from films like Wonder Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Harriet, Crazy Rich Asians, Girls Trip, and Heat. The full lineup includes directors Aaron Sorkin, Patty Jenkins, Jon M. Chu, Kasi Lemmons, Malcolm D. Lee, and Michael Mann. All six episodes will premiere on HBO Max on March 24.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

UTA Signs ‘Terror And Glory: 1945’ Filmmaker Erik Nelson & His Production Company Creative Differences

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed award-winning filmmaker Erik Nelson (Terror and Glory: 1945) and his production company Creative Differences for worldwide representation in all areas. Nelson is an IDA Award winner who most recently directed and produced the Discovery+ feature documentary Terror and Glory: 1945, which focused on the final months of World War II and its consequences. He previously wrote, directed and produced the World War II documentary The Cold Blue for HBO Max—also helming A Gray State, a prescient true-crime look at the culture of conspiracy, released in 2017. All three films hold a 100%...
MOVIES
Deadline

Film Independent Sets Six For 2022 Screenwriting Lab

Click here to read the full article. Film Independent has set Lanre Olabisi (A Storybook Ending), Sari Arambulo (Family Style), Sanford Jenkins (Joy and Pain), Rob Connolly (Lavender Country), Elise H. Greven (Silent Spring) and Phumi Morare (There is Salt in the Water) as the participants and projects for its 2022 Screenwriting Lab/ All of of this year’s participants are from communities underrepresented in film and half the participants are women. Over the course of the intensive program, they will workshop their feature projects under the guidance of creative advisors Javier Fuentes-León, Pamela Ribon, Ellen Shanman, Robin Swicord, and Christopher Makoto...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Movies
IndieWire

Motion Picture Sound Editors Wins Give ‘Dune’ and ‘West Side Story’ Oscar Momentum

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar-frontrunner “Dune” (Warner Bros.), “Nightmare Alley” (Searchlight Pictures), and “West Side Story” (20th Century Studios) each won sound editing feature awards Sunday night at the 69th annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards (held virtually). “Dune” took feature effects/foley, “Nightmare Alley,” a non-Oscar nominee and surprise winner over “Dune” and “No Time to Die,” snagged feature dialogue/ADR, and Oscar nominee “West Side Story” collected feature music. The other Oscar sound nominees are “Belfast” (Focus Features), “No Time to Die” (MGM/UA), and “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix). There were other surprises: Disney’s “Raya and the...
MOVIES
Deadline

French Film Companies To Showcase Comedies For LA Industry & Audiences In Beverly Hills

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: French sales agent and producer Other Angle is leading a showcase of French comedies at the Fine Arts Theater in Beverly Hills. The idea behind the initiative called The French Comedy Club is to generate business for French comedies, including via remakes and acquisitions, and to increase awareness of French genre titles for industry and general public. Each movie has been recently released in France but will be debuting in the U.S. TF1, Gaumont and Pathé have also offered up movies for the initiative, which has buy-in from French cinema promotion agency UniFrance. The initial...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KENS 5

SXSW: Filmmaker Iliana Sosa on crafting a memory piece about her grandfather in the documentary ‘What We Leave Behind’

SAN ANTONIO — While watching the sombrero-wearing señor at the center of “What We Leave Behind” deliberately scrambling an omelet, opening a can of beer and trying to remember the words to an old ballad he’s practically outlived, you can almost feel time slowing down around you. This is Julián, and in almost every respect his world is a contrast to the rush, rush, rush of Austin, where “What We Leave Behind” will premiere during the SXSW Film Festival.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Variety

Lady Gaga Bids Final Farewell to Patrizia Reggiani at New York Film Critics Circle Awards

Click here to read the full article. To get in character for “House of Gucci,” Lady Gaga spent the better part of last year inhabiting the mind, body and spirit of Patrizia Reggiani, the Italian socialite who was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her former husband, Maurizio Gucci. Though the film wrapped production and opened in theaters last year, Gaga did not officially shed the role until Thursday at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards. “It’s hard to say goodbye to art because you learn so much about yourself,” she said, getting increasingly emotional during her lengthy, 13-minute...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘Reservation Dogs’ Co-Creator Sterlin Harjo Signs With CAA

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Sterlin Harjo has signed with CAA. Harjo co-created and executive produces FX’s freshman hit Reservation Dogs alongside Taika Waititi. Harjo also served as showrunner and pilot director. The duo is currently in pre-production on Season 2. The series is notable for being the first to feature an all-Native team of writers, directors, and series regulars, and is one of Hulu and FX’s most-watched programs. Harjo, a citizen of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, also has several projects set up at FX through his overall deal, as well as others at Amazon and Showtime, alongside frequent...
TV & VIDEOS
The Daily South

New Podcast Preserves the Wisdom and Stories of America's Elders

When Tyler McCusker's grandmother died at the impressive age of 105, it dawned on him that his family had next to nothing of hers from the end of her life. He wished he had more to hold onto—the invaluable wisdom and perspective gained from more than a century of life.
ALABAMA STATE
Deadline

SXSW Film Review: Antonia Campbell-Hughes’ ‘It Is In Us All’

Click here to read the full article. The last few years have seen an uptick in the number of genre films directed by women, and it’s been interesting to see the impact of that on such a traditionally male-dominated field. Directed by Irish-born actress Antonia Campbell-Hughes, It Is In Us All, which had its world premiere in the Narrative Feature lineup at SXSW, is one of the strangest yet: a gore-free body horror that manages to be completely unnerving without conforming to any of the usual expectations that come with the territory. A very rough comparison would be David Cronenberg’s...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy