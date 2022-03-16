ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Alex Ovechkin moves into third on NHL's all-time goals list

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
2022-03-16 03:48:10 GMT+00:00 - Washington Capitals left winger Alex Ovechkin moved into sole possession of third place on the NHL's all-time goal-scoring list when he recorded his 767th goal on Thursday against the visiting New York Islanders.

With his 37th goal of the season, Ovechkin broke a tie with Jaromir Jagr. The only players with more career goals than Ovechkin are Hall of Famers Wayne Gretzky (894) and Gordie Howe (801).

Ovechkin's goal at 15:02 of the third period, off an assist from Russian countryman Evgeny Kuznetsov, gave Washington a 3-2 lead. The Islanders tied the game late before the Capitals won 4-3 in a shootout.

By passing Czech-born Jagr, Ovechkin is now the NHL's leading goal-scorer among European-born players.

