ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Lake, WA

Investigators identify man accused of holding his ex-girlfriend hostage at Liberty Lake home

By Tasha Cain-Gray
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15KIqm_0egQ8wzu00

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.– Investigators identified the man shot by a Spokane County deputy last week.

Police said Steven Haley, 56, broke into his ex-girlfriend’s Liberty Lake home and held her and her son hostage. Investigators said he fired a shot inside before the woman could escape.

Investigators said Haley came out armed and “engaged” with the SWAT team. That’s when Sergeant Justin Palmer with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office shot Haley.

Haley was taken to the hospital where he still is now.

The woman and her son were not hurt in the standoff.

PREVIOUS: Spokane County Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy who shot a man during a Liberty Lake SWAT situation

PREVIOUS: Spokane County Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy who shot a man during a Liberty Lake SWAT situation

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Bonner County deputy, K-9 hurt in crash still recovering

SANDPOINT, Idaho– The Bonner County deputy and K-9 who were hurt in a crash earlier this month are still recovering. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Tom Cimbalk and K-9 Nova stopped on the side of the road around 7 p.m. on March 3 to check on an abandoned car. While they were investigating, another car crashed into the back of their cruiser, the sheriff’s office said.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Pullman police find multiple dead animals inside apartment

PULLMAN, Wash.– A dead dog led police to find more than a dozen animals inside an apartment in Pullman. The Pullman Police Department said somebody called to report seeing a dead dog and ferret inside a Ruckus apartment. The animal control officer responded and saw the animals for themselves, investigators said. The police department got a search warrant for the...
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Missing Liberty Lake woman found safe

UPDATE: The Liberty Lake Police Department said Beverly Mack was found safe. PREVIOUS: The Liberty Lake Police Department is looking for a missing 68-year-old woman. Beverly Mack was last seen at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Kohls in Spokane Valley. Officers said she walked away from her house earlier in the day wearing white pajamas, a black long-sleeve shirt and slippers....
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Suspect in cold case rape arrested at Spokane job site

PULLMAN, Wash. – A man was arrested at a Spokane job site on Thursday in connection to an 18-year-old cold case out of Pullman.  Kenneth Downing, 47, faces multiple felony charges from a series of home invasions, rapes and assaults that happened between November 2003 and March 2004.  Police solved the case through DNA matches, using evidence collected at the...
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Spokane County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Liberty Lake, WA
City
Home, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deadly RV fire now a homicide investigation, 1 arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. – A homicide investigation is underway after Spokane firefighters found a body inside an RV that was on fire.  The Medical Examiner said that the victim, 41-year-old Dustin Burrows, did not die because of the fire. Instead, he is believed to have died after being shot multiple times. One person involved in the case has been arrested.  Major...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Missing woman found dead near Fourth of July Pass

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho – A North Idaho woman reported missing earlier this week has been found dead.  Janelle M. Burchfield went missing on Monday when she got out of a car on Fourth of July Pass.  Kootenai County deputies searched for her, but were unable to find her. Volunteer search and rescue crews responded to the area and found her body...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Police: 5-year-old boy found safe in car

SPOKANE, Wash. – A little boy was quickly found thanks to the help of local authorities and concerned neighbors.  The 5-year-old child’s parents woke up Thursday to find he was missing.  The child has autism and is non-verbal, which prompted a large police response. Spokane Police and Spokane Fire searched the West Central neighborhood on the ground while the Sheriff’s...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Police#Swat
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSP trooper who lost his job over state’s vaccine requirement signs on with Spokane County Sheriff’s Office

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Sheriff’s Office hired a former Washington State Patrol trooper who lost his job over the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Late last year, Shane Widman spoke on ‘Real Network News’ about Gov. Jay Inslee’s requirement. “At some point, I gotta believe people are going to say ‘enough is enough.’ I’m tired of being told what to do...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man facing gun, drug related charges released from jail and arrested again 4 days later

SPOKANE, Wash.– A man who had only been out of jail for four days was arrested again. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said Phillip Motyka Jr., 55, was first arrested on Feb. 25. Investigators said he was found in a hotel room bathtub with guns, drugs paraphernalia and cash. Since Motyka is a multi-time convicted felon, he’s not allowed to have guns.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy