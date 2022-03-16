Area Calendar, March 16-17

Both Fike and Hunt placed three players each on the 3-A Quad County Conference varsity girls basketb... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
PINETOPS — Elm City swept the top spots in the boys and girls races at Tuesday’s Tricounties Athleti... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
A young, inexperienced Beddingfield High girls soccer team is taking baby steps, but the Bruins are ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
CREEDMOOR — The South Granville High School Vikings traveled to Seaforth High School for the 2022 Re... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One quick glance at the statistics fails to accurately show the most improved NASC... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
It costs a lot more to train a future engineer than to train a future journalist. Some smart aleck ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Emma Leclercq, a junior from Castel Nau Le Lez, France, and her University of Mount Olive teammates ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
The final score was far from indicative of the varsity baseball game that was played between host Hu... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Host Barton College and Lenoir-Rhyne combined for 12 runs and 26 hits in Tuesday’s nonconference bas... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Spoils showered the Barton College men’s golf team with a bunch of 3s on a sun-splashed Tuesday at W... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Thursday it was pure madness for businesses in Greenville and other spots in Eastern North Carolina. But that’s a good thing. Thursday not only was St. Patrick’s Day, but it was also the official start of March Madness, the men’s college basketball tournament. Local bars and restaurants were pumped for all […]
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights announced Wednesday the return of the team's signature pre-season event, Knights Fest. The event will return to Uptown Charlotte for the first time since 2019 and will take place on Saturday, April 2 at Truist Field. Tickets are just $5 with a portion...
Comments / 0