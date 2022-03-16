Gov. Brown signs child care funding bill, visits COCC, talks workforce initiative in Bend

Also visits two affordable housing projects, two small businesses

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signed House Bill 4005, the $100 million child care investment package, on Tuesday at Bloom Children’s Center in Bend, one of several stops over two days in Central Oregon focusing on workforce investments, affordable housing and small businesses.

Here's a news release from the governor's office about the visits:

The governor was joined by child care providers, early learning advocates, Early Learning Division Director Alyssa Chatterjee, Senator Tim Knopp, and Representative Jason Kropf. The Governor also thanked the Children’s Institute, Family Forward Oregon, Oregon AFSCME, Imagine Black, Oregon Association for Education of Young Children, PCUN, Seeding Justice, Unite Oregon, and Euvalcree for their advocacy helping to pass HB 4005.

“We know how critical child care continues to be in Oregon. The pandemic has made clear that without child care, no other work can happen,” said Governor Brown. “We have seen the devastating impact on employment when parents can’t find child care, particularly for mothers and people of color.



“We have heard consistently from employers, child care providers, and working families alike that access to child care is the biggest barrier to Oregonians returning to the workforce and pursuing economic opportunities. Put simply, for working parents, child care is critical infrastructure.



“These dollars will help expand child care access to serve more families, and provide professional learning opportunities and higher compensation to develop and retain our amazing and talented providers.”

Future Ready Oregon Visits

The governor’s Future Ready Oregon initiative centers Oregon’s workers and future workers—especially those hit hardest by the pandemic—connecting them to good-paying careers in health care, manufacturing, technology, and beyond.

On Tuesday, the governor visited the Health Careers Center at Central Oregon Community College to see how students are preparing for career pathways in health care.

The governor toured the center’s Nursing and Certified Nursing Assistant simulation classroom, the Pharmacy Technician and Medical Assistant simulation classroom, and the Paramedicine and EMT training facilities; met with a COCC dental assistant student; and met with COCC President Dr. Laurie Chesley and East Cascade Works Executive Director Heather Ficht to discuss workforce development.

Housing Visits

A critical component of the governor’s legislative agenda — and her vision to ensure a strong future for Oregon — was working with the Legislature to pass a $400 million investment in housing affordability and support services for Oregonians experiencing houselessness.

On Monday, Governor Brown visited two affordable housing sites in Bend that were made possible, in part, from state partnerships.

Legacy Landing is a new affordable housing community with 47 apartments dedicated to housing low-income seniors, along with an on-site health center. The Governor toured the facility and was joined by representatives from Housing Works.

Canal Commons is an affordable housing community with 96 apartments for working families. The governor met with a resident of Canal Commons in her apartment, toured the site of one of the community’s buildings that is currently under construction, and met with representatives from Pacific Crest Affordable Housing. She was joined on this visit by Bend Mayor Sally Russell and Deschutes County Commissioners Phil Chang and Patty Adair.

Business Visits

Governor Brown also toured two small businesses located in Bend that partnered with the state and Business Oregon during the pandemic.

On Monday, the governor toured Red Plate Foods, a company focused on creating allergy-free foods, with co-owners Becca and Chell Williams. The governor learned about how the company has grown to now have products found across the United States.

On Tuesday, Governor Brown toured Metolius Tea with owner Amy Stahl. Metolius is a women-owned small batch tea manufacturing company that has focused on wholesale tea supply to coffee shops across the United States and online retail.

