ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Gov. Brown signs child care funding bill, visits COCC, talks workforce initiative in Bend

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tiWCj_0egQ4iSS00

Also visits two affordable housing projects, two small businesses

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signed House Bill 4005, the $100 million child care investment package, on Tuesday at Bloom Children’s Center in Bend, one of several stops over two days in Central Oregon focusing on workforce investments, affordable housing and small businesses.

Here's a news release from the governor's office about the visits:

The governor was joined by child care providers, early learning advocates, Early Learning Division Director Alyssa Chatterjee, Senator Tim Knopp, and Representative Jason Kropf. The Governor also thanked the Children’s Institute, Family Forward Oregon, Oregon AFSCME, Imagine Black, Oregon Association for Education of Young Children, PCUN, Seeding Justice, Unite Oregon, and Euvalcree for their advocacy helping to pass HB 4005.

“We know how critical child care continues to be in Oregon. The pandemic has made clear that without child care, no other work can happen,” said Governor Brown. “We have seen the devastating impact on employment when parents can’t find child care, particularly for mothers and people of color.

“We have heard consistently from employers, child care providers, and working families alike that access to child care is the biggest barrier to Oregonians returning to the workforce and pursuing economic opportunities. Put simply, for working parents, child care is critical infrastructure.

“These dollars will help expand child care access to serve more families, and provide professional learning opportunities and higher compensation to develop and retain our amazing and talented providers.”

Future Ready Oregon Visits

The governor’s Future Ready Oregon initiative centers Oregon’s workers and future workers—especially those hit hardest by the pandemic—connecting them to good-paying careers in health care, manufacturing, technology, and beyond.

On Tuesday, the governor visited the Health Careers Center at Central Oregon Community College to see how students are preparing for career pathways in health care.

The governor toured the center’s Nursing and Certified Nursing Assistant simulation classroom, the Pharmacy Technician and Medical Assistant simulation classroom, and the Paramedicine and EMT training facilities; met with a COCC dental assistant student; and met with COCC President Dr. Laurie Chesley and East Cascade Works Executive Director Heather Ficht to discuss workforce development.

Housing Visits

A critical component of the governor’s legislative agenda — and her vision to ensure a strong future for Oregon — was working with the Legislature to pass a $400 million investment in housing affordability and support services for Oregonians experiencing houselessness.

On Monday, Governor Brown visited two affordable housing sites in Bend that were made possible, in part, from state partnerships.

Legacy Landing is a new affordable housing community with 47 apartments dedicated to housing low-income seniors, along with an on-site health center. The Governor toured the facility and was joined by representatives from Housing Works.

Canal Commons is an affordable housing community with 96 apartments for working families. The governor met with a resident of Canal Commons in her apartment, toured the site of one of the community’s buildings that is currently under construction, and met with representatives from Pacific Crest Affordable Housing. She was joined on this visit by Bend Mayor Sally Russell and Deschutes County Commissioners Phil Chang and Patty Adair.

Business Visits

Governor Brown also toured two small businesses located in Bend that partnered with the state and Business Oregon during the pandemic.

On Monday, the governor toured Red Plate Foods, a company focused on creating allergy-free foods, with co-owners Becca and Chell Williams. The governor learned about how the company has grown to now have products found across the United States.

On Tuesday, Governor Brown toured Metolius Tea with owner Amy Stahl. Metolius is a women-owned small batch tea manufacturing company that has focused on wholesale tea supply to coffee shops across the United States and online retail.

Photos of all the events can be found here .

The post Gov. Brown signs child care funding bill, visits COCC, talks workforce initiative in Bend appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

La Pine-area residents threatened by destructive Darlene Fire seeking fuels reduction grant

Two La Pine residents who live off Darlene Way and were frighteningly close to one of last year's major Central Oregon wildfires are looking for wildfire prevention help, and a new state fuels reduction grant program could be just the ticket. The post La Pine-area residents threatened by destructive Darlene Fire seeking fuels reduction grant appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust’s $350,000 ‘top off’ grant supports new Madras Health Center

Mosaic Medical, a nonprofit community health center providing quality care for all in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras, was recently awarded a $350,000 “top off” grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust of Vancouver, Washington. The post M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust’s $350,000 ‘top off’ grant supports new Madras Health Center appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Federal spending bill to fund school-based mental health services in Central Oregon

Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced Friday that key provisions for education and health care will be provided in the Labor, Health and Human Services and Education appropriations bill, including one that will have a specific, positive impact on schools across the High Desert. The post Federal spending bill to fund school-based mental health services in Central Oregon appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Government
City
Bend, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Government
Bend, OR
Education
KTVZ News Channel 21

Warm Springs’ oldest building, the Commissary, is about to move — and become symbol of future

The Warm Springs Community Action Team, a community-based organization on the Warm Springs Reservation, announced a major milestone Thursday toward completing its Commissary Business Incubator Project, a plan to move and revive the oldest building on the reservation. The post Warm Springs’ oldest building, the Commissary, is about to move — and become symbol of future appeared first on KTVZ.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

With new federal funds, C.O. hopes to become ‘model for state’ for school mental health resources

Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced Friday that key provisions for education and health care will be provided in the Labor, Health and Human Services and Education appropriations bill, including one that will have a specific, positive impact on schools across the High Desert. The post With new federal funds, C.O. hopes to become ‘model for state’ for school mental health resources appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Ochoco Irrigation District due $4.87 million in federal funds for canal piping projects; much more detailed

Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced Thursday a number of crucial wins for Oregon in the Senate agricultural spending bill, which they said will invest in agriculture, rural housing, food assistance, and rural business priorities that will benefit farms and families in every corner of the state, including Central Oregon irrigation canal-piping projects. The post Ochoco Irrigation District due $4.87 million in federal funds for canal piping projects; much more detailed appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

200-plus people attend online hearing; all speakers oppose state land sale to Thornburgh Resort

After nearly 20 years of proposals and appeals, the back-and-forth fight regarding a planned destination resort west of Redmond continues. Thornburgh Resort near Eagle Crest is a long-debated topic among Central Oregonians. The post 200-plus people attend online hearing; all speakers oppose state land sale to Thornburgh Resort appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Chang
Person
Kate Brown
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County commissioners set to declare drought emergency, seek state declaration

Deschutes County commissioners will be asked next Wednesday to adopt a resolution declaring a state of emergency due to severe drought conditions and ask the governor to declare a drought emergency, much as Klamath County received this week and others will be requesting. The post Deschutes County commissioners set to declare drought emergency, seek state declaration appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Alaska Airlines, Horizon Air launch Hillsboro, Redmond pilot academy to address pilot shortage

Alaska Airlines and its regional partner Horizon Air are teaming up with Hillsboro Aero Academy, a premier flight school in the Pacific Northwest, with facilities in Hillsboro and Redmond, to launch the Ascend Pilot Academy to address a growing shortage of pilots. The post Alaska Airlines, Horizon Air launch Hillsboro, Redmond pilot academy to address pilot shortage appeared first on KTVZ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Oregon#Child Care#Affordable Housing#Housing Works#Cocc#House#Bloom Children S Center#Early Learning Division#The Children S Institute#Oregon Afscme#Seeding Justice#Hb 4005#Oregonians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
KTVZ News Channel 21

Cannafacts: New Deschutes County website lays out what’s legal marijuana, and what’s not

What's legal, when it comes to marijuana in Deschutes County, and what's not? A new website -- from the people who enforce the sometimes confusing laws on the subject -- aims to answer those questions and reduce confusion about the topic. The post Cannafacts: New Deschutes County website lays out what’s legal marijuana, and what’s not appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

New Bend group’s measure would require voters get a say in outdoor homeless camp locations

Controversial city efforts to deal with the rising number of homeless on the streets of Bend were bound to be a campaign issue for city council and other local races this year, but it may well share the fall ballot with a measure that would bar outdoor camps from within 1,000 feet of public schools – and require a public vote on any specific sites. The post New Bend group’s measure would require voters get a say in outdoor homeless camp locations appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
885K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy