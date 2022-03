MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers and storms will continue to develop across parts of eastern Arkansas through evening and a few showers and storms will remain possible through evening for areas north of the I-40 corridor. Tonight a cold front will approach bringing more rain and storms for most of the Mid-South overnight tonight through Monday morning. A few storms could be strong to severe this afternoon and overnight possibly produce damaging wind and heavy rain. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. The front will exit along with the rain in the afternoon Monday and temperatures will fall through the day, down to the 30s by Monday night.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 11 DAYS AGO