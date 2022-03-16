ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Fire Departments across region assist in honoring Cpl Ben Cooper

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45eVHc_0egQ46CD00
MT VERNON FIRE RAISE FLAG AT BROADWAY AND ST LOUIS. IMAGE ASHLEY REEVES.

JOPLIN, Mo. — The funeral procession of Cpl Ben Cooper of the Joplin Police Dept traveled past Broadway and St Louis, traveling under a Mt Vernon Fire Dept latter truck as the first of many flags along the path.

Mt Vernon is just one of many departments who assisted Joplin Fire today.

Joplin Fire in a statement express sincere appreciation to the following for raising flags along the funeral procession route:

• Logan Rogersville Fire District

• Strafford Fire District

• Mt. Vernon Fire Department

• Aurora Fire Department

• Monett Fire Department

• Carthage Fire Department

Calls for fire and emergency EMS do not stop during an event like today. While Joplin Fire staff mourned their fallen friend Cpl Ben Cooper of the Joplin Police Dept many fire departments assisted in covering the city of Joplin.

We can’t say thank you enough to the area departments that covered our city for us so that we could attend the funeral today. Oronogo Fire District, Carl Junction Fire Protection District, Webb City Missouri Fire Department, Redings Mill Fire Protection District, and the Duenweg Fire District.” — JOPLIN FIRE DEPT

There were four locations in addition to those on the MSSU campus:

  • St. Louis and Broadway
  • 17th and Main
  • 20th and Rangeline (eastbound turn lane going south on to Rangeline)
  • 13th and Duquesne

Ofc Jake Reed Funeral Service and Processional Route

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department release details regarding the funeral and processional of Fallen Officer Jake Reed on Friday. “Funeral services will commence at 1:00 pm at the MSSU Leggett and Platt Athletic Center. Following the service, his funeral procession will proceed through the city of Joplin.” — JPD There will be traffic delays along the route through...
JOPLIN, MO
Funeral for Officer Jake Reed on Friday

JOPLIN, Mo. – The funeral for Officer Reed is tomorrow, March 18. It will be at Leggett and Platt Center at Missouri Southern State University. Funeral services begin at 1:00 pm. Officer Reed was 27. On March 8, there was an exchange of gunfire at two locations between police...
JOPLIN, MO
Police officer killed South of St Louis is Carthage Native

BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Missouri police officer and gunman are dead following a shootout early Thursday at a motel. A medical helicopter took another officer to the hospital for surgery. Around 12:30 am, Bonne Terre Officer Lane Burns and Cpl. Garrett Worley responded to a disturbance at a Motel 6. That’s according to Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson Dallas...
BONNE TERRE, MO
Last Call 222, Cpl Ben Cooper, E.O.W.

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Last Radio Call is a funerary tradition used by some Police Agencies and Fire Fighters in the United States of America. The police radio operator calls to the deceased officer, as if to contact them. Tuesday following the funeral service of Cpl Ben Cooper, before...
JOPLIN, MO
Public Safety
“We will miss you Coop!” — Joplin Police Dept

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department release a statement late Tuesday evening following services for Fallen Officer, Cpl Ben Cooper. “There are no word that can express the gratitude we have for everyone who took part in honoring Corporal Ben Cooper and his family today. We are so thankful to serve such an amazing community. It was such a...
JOPLIN, MO
News to Know: Community gathers for Cpl Ben Cooper’s funeral, on-line auction underway for Joplin PD families, and Coffeyville police search for shooting suspect

JOPLIN, Mo. – Friends, family, fellow first responders and the community gathered Tuesday for Corporal Ben Cooper’s funeral service. Following the service inside, a ceremony was held outside which included taps, bagpipes, and a helicopter fly-over. Members of the community and the 4-state area gathered along Main Street from 3rd to 19th street for the procession. Watch the full story about Corporal Cooper’s funeral here.
JOPLIN, MO
Joplin, MO
