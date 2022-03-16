Fire Departments across region assist in honoring Cpl Ben Cooper

MT VERNON FIRE RAISE FLAG AT BROADWAY AND ST LOUIS. IMAGE ASHLEY REEVES.

JOPLIN, Mo. — The funeral procession of Cpl Ben Cooper of the Joplin Police Dept traveled past Broadway and St Louis, traveling under a Mt Vernon Fire Dept latter truck as the first of many flags along the path.

Mt Vernon is just one of many departments who assisted Joplin Fire today.

Joplin Fire in a statement express sincere appreciation to the following for raising flags along the funeral procession route:

• Logan Rogersville Fire District

• Strafford Fire District

• Mt. Vernon Fire Department

• Aurora Fire Department

• Monett Fire Department

• Carthage Fire Department

Calls for fire and emergency EMS do not stop during an event like today. While Joplin Fire staff mourned their fallen friend Cpl Ben Cooper of the Joplin Police Dept many fire departments assisted in covering the city of Joplin.

“We can’t say thank you enough to the area departments that covered our city for us so that we could attend the funeral today. Oronogo Fire District, Carl Junction Fire Protection District, Webb City Missouri Fire Department, Redings Mill Fire Protection District, and the Duenweg Fire District.” — JOPLIN FIRE DEPT

There were four locations in addition to those on the MSSU campus:

St. Louis and Broadway

17th and Main

20th and Rangeline (eastbound turn lane going south on to Rangeline)

13th and Duquesne

