County orders longer notification in big rent hikes

It’s not just a meme any more: The rent in Miami-Dade is too damn high — and residents are doing something about it. At 9 am on Tuesday, March 15, county residents will meet for a “The Rent Is Too Damn High” rally outside the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in downtown Miami, where the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners will assemble for a scheduled commission meeting at 9:30 am. The rally is being organized by a coalition of community advocacy groups, including Struggle for Miami’s Affordable and Sustainable Housing (SMASH), Miami Climate Alliance, and Urban Health Partnerships.
