ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

County orders longer notification in big rent hikes

By Miami Today
miamitodaynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInflation is engulfing South Florida far faster than the rest of the US, which itself is...

www.miamitodaynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

What’s causing rents to skyrocket across the U.S.?

(NEXSTAR) – If you feel like you’ve been priced out of the housing market, you may not have any better luck in the rental market. Rent prices have been rising throughout the pandemic, and it doesn’t look like it’ll change anytime soon. In a recent analysis, Realtor.com found the median rent for homes with two […]
HOUSE RENT
Apartment Therapy

Renters Are Flocking to the Suburbs. Here Are the 6 Places They’re Moving To

The real estate market continues to be hot as 2022 kicks off. While it’s not surprising that high prices and low inventory continue to keep the dream of homeownership just out of reach for some, it is interesting to see exactly which towns are bringing in new renters in droves. According to RentCafé, the American suburbs gained 3.7 million renters between 2010 and 2019. Some of these towns owe their influx to low rents, while others seem to be a great place for finding work. Here are six of the towns that renters have been rushing to move to over the past 10 years.
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Prices#Inflation
Fortune

10 cities where it’s cheaper to buy vs. rent right now

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Renting a home used to be a safe and financially secure way to live independently and save up enough money to buy a first home. Pandemic inflation...
HOUSE RENT
Fortune

The spring 2022 housing market will absolutely crush buyers—Zillow says home prices to spike 22%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Heading into 2022, there was a wide consensus among real estate firms that the annual rate of home price growth—which peaked at 20% in August 2021—would steadily decelerate this year as some normalcy began to return to a housing market that had boomed during much of the pandemic. But now some experts aren't so sure.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

The 10 Worst Places to Buy a Home in 2022

You can make the most of your home by buying in the right city. If the cost of living in an area is so high your quality of life suffers, it's not worth buying there. A city with high job growth attracts new people, which in turn, increases your odds of building equity in a home.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
TheStreet

U.S. Cities Most People Moved to in 2021

The rate of Americans moving has been steadily declining since it peaked in 1985, when about 20% of the population packed up and relocated. The pandemic may have led most people to rethink many aspects of daily life, but 2020 and 2021 continued the same pattern of net migration gain or loss for cities and suburban areas, according to Pew Research, and the overall number of people moving has continued to decline.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Costco memberships may cost more this summer

Roughly every five years, Costco members have to shell out even more money to gain access to coveted items like its in-house rotisserie chicken, Kirkland bacon and big cheese wheels. That five-year mark is coming up this June, according to Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti, who hinted to investors...
BUSINESS
Fortune

What to expect in the 2022 spring housing market, as told by 3 charts

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Entering into 2022, the consensus among much of the real estate industry was that the spring housing market—the industry's peak season—would be a bit less frenzied this year. After all, it couldn't get much worse than the 2021 spring housing market, when over 70% of home listings saw a bidding war, right?
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Foreclosure Starts Soar While Pending Home Sales Sink

The U.S. housing market appears to have begun 2022 on the wrong foot, with newly published data on January activity reporting foreclosures at their highest levels in two years while pending home sales continue to decline. What Happened: On the foreclosures front, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) reported that home...
REAL ESTATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Inflation rises to yet another new 40-year high in February

Inflation surged to yet another 40-year high in February as the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is a measure of inflation, rose 7.9% over the last 12 months, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Thursday. This is the highest annual inflation rate increase since January 1982, and topped previous records set in January and December 2021.
BUSINESS
WOKV

More Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Slightly more Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, but layoffs have settled to the low, pre-pandemic levels seen before the coronavirus recession in 2020. Jobless claims rose by 11,000 to 227,000 for the week ending March 5, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The...
ECONOMY
Daily Florida Press

Miami-Dade Residents Will Protest Rent Hikes at March 15 Rally Downtown

It’s not just a meme any more: The rent in Miami-Dade is too damn high — and residents are doing something about it. At 9 am on Tuesday, March 15, county residents will meet for a “The Rent Is Too Damn High” rally outside the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in downtown Miami, where the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners will assemble for a scheduled commission meeting at 9:30 am. The rally is being organized by a coalition of community advocacy groups, including Struggle for Miami’s Affordable and Sustainable Housing (SMASH), Miami Climate Alliance, and Urban Health Partnerships.
MIAMI, FL
insideedition.com

Americans See Highest Inflation in Nearly 40 Years, CPI Reports

Hold onto your wallets, inflation is costing the average U.S. household nearly $300 more a month, according to Moody Analytic analysis, CNBC reported. “It is going to get worse before it gets better,” Moody’s senior economist Ryan Sweet said. Sweet, who conducted the analysis, explained that the actual...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy