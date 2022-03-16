ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hong Kong leader says scope to further delay chief executive election

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y7F7e_0egQ3QhJ00
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a news conference at the government headquarters in Hong Kong, China March 9, 2022. Peter Parks/Pool via REUTERS

HONG KONG, March 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday that there were no plans to further tighten COVID-19 rules as the city battles to contain an escalating outbreak but said a chief executive election, set for May, had scope to be further delayed.

Lam told a daily press briefing that "legally speaking" there was room to further delay the election for the global financial hub's next leader.

"A further delay cannot be decided by the Hong Kong special administrative region itself, it depends on how the central government sees it," she added.

The election was originally scheduled to be held on March 27 but was postponed to May 8 as a wave of the highly transmissible Omicron variant erupted in the Chinese-ruled city in February.

Lam, who has not yet confirmed whether she would seek another term, has seen her administration come under pressure from for Hong Kong's handling of the virus.

Chinese netizens have also expressed anger and frustration in recent days at Hong Kong residents flocking to beaches and shopping malls while they faced lockdowns in their own cities.

Some said Hong Kong had failed to control its outbreak and blamed the city for the latest surge of infections on the mainland.

Health authorities reported 29,272 new infections on Wednesday and 217 deaths.

Hong Kong has reported about 790,000 COVID-19 infections and close to 5,000 deaths, most of them in the past three weeks.

The former British colony has followed mainland China's "dynamic zero" policy which seeks to curb all outbreaks as soon as they occur, instead of trying to live with the virus.

But deaths have spiked, particularly amongst its mostly unvaccinated elderly, with the city registering the most deaths per million people globally in the week to March 14, according to the Our World in Data publication.

Several local media outlets reported that the government would close beaches from Thursday to prevent large gatherings.

Lam said that as public beaches were already meant to be closed, authorities would just “strengthen management”, for instance by sealing them off.

The city's Leisure and Cultural Services Department said it had immediately suspended lifesaving services and would strengthen the enclosure of each beach it managed, to "prevent the public from entering", according to a statement on Wednesday.

The city is already facing its most draconian measures since the pandemic started in 2020. Gatherings of more than two people are banned, most venues are shut - including schools - and masks are compulsory everywhere, even when exercising outdoors.

Hong Kong's borders have been effectively sealed for two years with few flights able to land and most transit passengers banned.

Reporting by Farah Master, Jessie Pang, Twinnie Siu, Marius Zaharia and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Lam
deseret.com

Hong Kong’s COVID outbreak is out of control. Should you worry?

Hong Kong has the highest COVID-19 death rate in the developed world right now. Details: Hong Kong is in the midst of an omicron variant outbreak, which has crippled hospitals and shut down restaurants and businesses throughout the city. Per The New York Times, anxiety has grown among people in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

Airline confirms fatalities as Boeing carrying 132 crashes in China

Beijing — A China Eastern passenger jet carrying 132 people crashed in southern China on Monday, aviation authorities said. China's state-run media said the crash led to a fire on a mountain and an unknown number of casualties.China Eastern said the cause of the crash was "still under investigation" and it did not provide any detail, but in an official filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange it expressed "its deep condolences for the passengers and crew members who died in the plane crash."  The Boeing 737-800 from Kunming city to the southern hub of Guangzhou "lost airborne contact over Wuzhou" city...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to put US ‘in their place’

On Thursday, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev — who currently serves as deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council — said the U.S. had led a “Russophobic” effort to destabilize Russia but warned his country is strong enough to put the U.S. in its place. In...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Hong Kong Residents#Omicron#Chinese#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
UPI News

Russia threatens response after four countries expel 20 diplomats

March 18 (UPI) -- Four European countries have expelled a total of 20 Russian diplomats in a coordinated move that triggered a threat from the Russian foreign ministry. Bulgaria gave 10 diplomats 72 hours to leave the country and Lithuania expelled four Russian diplomats. Latvia and Estonia expelled three each.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Hong Kong Covid crisis: why is the death rate so high?

Hong Kong has recorded 5,000 Covid deaths and more than 1 million cases among its population of 7.5 million – so how did the situation become so bad?. Hong Kong is in the grip of its worst Covid outbreak. The surge in infections during the fifth wave has outpaced other cities around the world. Analysis of government data by Hong Kong Free Press showed there were almost 900 confirmed infections per 100,000 Hong Kong citizens in early March, when cases peaked. The all-time high for the pandemic was previously held by New York City, with 500 cases per 100,000 residents, in January.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

369K+
Followers
302K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy