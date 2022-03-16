Report: Yankees keep three-time All-Star Anthony Rizzo with two-year deal

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are re-signing first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year deal worth $32 million, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Rizzo, 32, was acquired by the Yankees in a July 2021 trade after spending a decade with the Chicago Cubs. In 49 games with New York, he batted .249 with eight home runs and 21 runs batted in.

While Rizzo was a three-time All-Star during his time with the Cubs and finished fourth in MVP voting in back-to-back seasons, his last All-Star nod was in 2015. The signing isn't the best news for the Yankees, as it signifies the team gave up its pursuit of top free agent Freddie Freeman, who was NL MVP in 2020.