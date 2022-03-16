ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Report: Yankees keep three-time All-Star Anthony Rizzo with two-year deal

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tg5df_0egQ1uuZ00
New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are re-signing first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year deal worth $32 million, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Rizzo, 32, was acquired by the Yankees in a July 2021 trade after spending a decade with the Chicago Cubs. In 49 games with New York, he batted .249 with eight home runs and 21 runs batted in.

While Rizzo was a three-time All-Star during his time with the Cubs and finished fourth in MVP voting in back-to-back seasons, his last All-Star nod was in 2015. The signing isn't the best news for the Yankees, as it signifies the team gave up its pursuit of top free agent Freddie Freeman, who was NL MVP in 2020.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rockies sign Kris Bryant to seven-year, $182 million deal

Kris Bryant has found a new home, one that will likely treat him — and his bat — well. Bryant has agreed to a seven-year deal with the Rockies, as first reported by MLB Network's Jon Heyman. The deal is reportedly worth $182 million and contains a full no-trade clause.
MLB
Yardbarker

Browns’ Baker Mayfield reveals one team as desired trade destination

Baker Mayfield is done with the Cleveland Browns. After a rocky year that saw numerous players on the roster take very public stances against the starting quarterback, front office execs decided it was time to move on. This past week, the Browns made a serious push to acquire Deshaun Watson...
NFL
Yardbarker

Davante Adams gives Green Bay Packers two choices

When the Green Bay Packers agreed to terms with quarterback Aaron Rodgers this week, there was optimism that this would pave the way for a deal for his favorite wide receiver target: Davante Adams. Several days in, it appears that the positivity was misguided. Adams is coming off a year...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Empire Sports Media

Yankees could be gearing up to trade home-grown infielder

Just a few days ago, the New York Yankees executed a trade with the Minnesota Twins, sending Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela on their way. Urshela was best friends with homegrown infielder Gleyber Torres, whose position is now in flux after general manager Brian Cashman extended Anthony Rizzo on a two-year, $32 million deal.
MLB
Yardbarker

Report: Royals signing six-time All-Star SP Zack Greinke to one-year, $13 million deal

The Kansas City Royals and former AL Cy Young award winner Zack Greinke are reportedly getting set for a 20-year reunion. Greinke was selected by Kansas City as the sixth overall pick during the 2002 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Apopka High School and it was reported on Wednesday that the 38-year-old hurler is headed back to the team over 11 years after first departing the franchise.
MLB
Yardbarker

Rams reportedly working on re-signing eight-time Pro Bowl LB Von Miller

After seeing defensive end Randy Gregory pull a switcheroo and decide to go to the Denver Broncos, it was reported on Tuesday that the Dallas Cowboys were "doing due diligence" on future Hall-of-Famer Von Miller. However, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com and NFL Network, Miller could very well end up staying with the Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Jon Heyman
The Spun

Report: Another Veteran Quarterback Could Be Traded Soon

A quarterback from the NFC North could be traded in the coming days/weeks. Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is due a $4M bonus on Friday, which is half of what he’s expected to get for the 2022 season. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, that means he could become more attractive in a trade.
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks agree to two-year, $20 million contract with Chargers LB Uchenna Nwosu

Nwosu was selected by the Chargers in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and set career-highs in tackles (40), quarterback hits (17), sacks (5.0) and passes defended (four) among other categories during the 2021 campaign. Los Angeles reportedly traded for six-time Pro Bowler Khalil Mack last week -- a fellow outside linebacker -- while the Seahawks released six-time All-Pro inside linebacker Bobby Wagner last week.
NFL
Bradenton Herald

Hal Steinbrenner: Yankees Are ‘Championship Caliber Team’

TAMPA — Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner believes that New York's current roster is capable of winning a World Series this season. Speaking to reporters after Wednesday's spring training workout, Steinbrenner was asked why he is optimistic about this club. "Because I think they have what it takes....
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Red Sox, Dodgers challenging Yankees for Freddie Freeman

This could be the New York Yankees’ worst nightmare as the Boston Red Sox emerge as a serious contender for free-agent first baseman Freddie Freeman. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports that “While Dodgers on the surface seem a very attractive option, hearing not to assume they are favored. Some AL East teams (and others?) — including Red Sox — very much in play.”
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees#Usa Today#The Chicago Cubs#Mvp
KEYT

AP source: 1B Rizzo agrees to $32M, 2-year deal with Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Anthony Rizzo is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing to a $32 million, two-year contract. A three-time All-Star, Rizzo was acquired by the Yankees from the Chicago Cubs on July 29 and added a left-handed bat to a heavily right-handed batting order in New York. Rizzo also provided plate discipline and smooth fielding at first, where he has won two Gold Gloves.
MLB
Yardbarker

Bruce Arians has two-word reaction to Tom Brady return

We do not know how much the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew about Tom Brady’s impending return to action, but coach Bruce Arians was certainly enthused about the prospect. Arians texted NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport with a two-word response upon learning of Brady’s return: “Total excitement.”. Arians’...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

TE Rob Gronkowski: 'Very good chance' he re-signs with Buccaneers

Almost immediately after quarterback Tom Brady used social media to end his brief retirement and announce he was returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fans and analysts alike speculated that it was a matter of when, not if, superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski would join his "best friend" back in Florida.
NFL
The Staten Island Advance

Former New York Yankees two-time World Series champion, All-Star pitcher has died

Former New York Yankees All-Star and 1962 World Series MVP Ralph Terry passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86. He died in Larned, KS, where he resided for most of his life. Born in Big Cabin, OK, Terry made his Major League debut with the city-slicking Yankees as a 20-year-old in 1956. He was traded to Kansas City the following season, though the A’s dealt him back to NY in 1959.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

30K+
Followers
33K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy