ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach temple helps charter plane for refugees in Ukraine

By Todd Wilson
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NZTkx_0egQ1Ygh00

A call for action as the need for help grows in Ukraine.

Three million refugees were forced from their homes and are now desperate to find shelter and safety. A need so many people here at home are helping answer.

Samara Chinskey is not only donating money but this teacher is also encouraging her students at Temple Emanu-El of Palm Beach.

"I homeschool these two boys and we were discussing how they wanted to donate from the charity they have," she said.

Samara was looking at ways to assist when an email from her temple showed up.

"And at the same time, my temple that same day sends over an email saying there's this "Operation Esther," she said.

Operation Esther actually started in Toronto, Canada.

"Through someone I know who works for an organization in Toronto, I learned that it's possible to charter a plane," Aliza Spiro with the Song Shul synagogue said.

Spiro works for the synagogue in Toronto. With so many Jewish refugees stranded in Warsaw, Poland, her organization decided to help charter a plane to Israel.

"In two days, 48 hours in Toronto we have raised enough to charter an entire plane, 190 refugees," she said.

Spiro's group raised the money in collaboration with Temple Emanu-El of Palm Beach .

Dvora Callahan is Spiro's sister.

"There are no commercial flights. So as soon as we can get the people in the plan, in the air, and to Israel, that's when it's going to happen. We've got the expectation it's going to happen in the next couple of days," she said.

Callahan said the operation is well organized.

"Once they get to Israel, they are only being allowed to board the plane with the knowledge that they have a plan. There's some idea they're going to be staying with friends or relatives.

Samara said this is her way of helping.

"I was looking for some way to make a difference to give back," she said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TODAY.com

US couple guided by 'angels' while escaping Ukraine with their newborn baby

The Florida parents of a baby born last Saturday in Ukraine managed to escape the war-torn country with the newest addition to their family. Ami and Michael Kowalski were able to leave the country and make it to Slovakia with their 5-day-old daughter. “I don’t think we’ll be fully relieved...
SOCIETY
The Conversation U.S.

Ukrainian refugees are welcomed with open arms – not so with people fleeing other war-torn countries

Across Europe, countries are preparing for the 4 million to 7 million Ukrainian refugees who will likely flee the Russian invasion of their country. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke for many European leaders when she proclaimed, “Everyone who has to flee Putin’s bombs will be welcomed with open arms.” Some European commentators on Western media have described Ukrainian refugees as being “civilized,” “middle class” and “prosperous,” and different from those from “third world nations.” A few European politicians have also stressed that Ukrainian refugees are qualitatively superior by virtue of their race and religion to those from countries in...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
City
Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Society
The Independent

Ukrainians arriving in the United States after fleeing the Russian invasion say they are ‘hoping for a miracle’

A Ukrainian woman who fled Kyiv with her twin 13-year-old sons when the Russian invasion began and made an arduous journey to the United States by car, foot and plane says she is “hoping for a miracle” for her homeland.Galina Bulygina, 44, escaped with sons Alex and Misha carrying just their passports and a few clothes as the Russian assault began on 24 February, among the more than 1.5 million Ukrainians to leave the country in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.Ms Bulygina has a US visa and arrived this week in New York City, where...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Ukraine#Charter Plane#Israel#Song Shul#Jewish#Temple Emanu El Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Mother and daughter turned away from UK border after fleeing Ukraine

A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales.Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, from Kyiv, escaped the conflict and drove over 1,500 miles to a ferry port in Calais only to be told they could not make the crossing without a visa.The two women have been offered sanctuary with Ms Semenova’s godparents Graham and Alla Blackledge, who live in Glasbury-on-Wye, near Brecon.But when they told officials they were refugees and were seeking asylum in Britain, the border guard...
U.K.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Iguana killers: Hunts around South Florida backyards become a tourist attraction

Standing in a boat in suburban Fort Lauderdale, Chris Whitaker aimed a .25 caliber air rifle at a large green iguana on a canal bank and squeezed the trigger. The weapon gave a metallic pop, and the iguana jerked onto its back, its legs writhing. The iguana struggled for a minute or two, until Whitaker administered a shot to its head. Whitaker and his girlfriend Krissy Garcia had paid $500 to ...
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy