PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police officers Justin Raphael and Tyler Wyatt are used to walking into the unknown. But on the night of March 8, just one thing was clear to them. "All we knew for certain was somebody had been shot," said Raphael, a 10-year veteran of the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). "It was clear that he was in grave condition. He was going in and out of consciousness."

PORTLAND, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO