It was no secret that going into spring training that the St. Louis Cardinals were very thin in the starting rotation. Each of the projected starters (Wainwright, Flaherty, Matz, Hudson, and Mikolas) had question marks surrounding them, and the depth behind them was questionable at best. After only a few days of camp, both Alex Reyes and Jack Flaherty are having their shoulders examined, leaving the St. Louis club with even more red flags in their pitching staff.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO