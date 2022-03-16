Vanderbilt 82, Belmont 71

Gainesville, FL—No. 3 Syracuse (6-2, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) dropped the second leg of its three game road trip against No. 13 Florida (3-4, 0-0 American Athletic Conference). SU trailed the entire way, and by as much as seven after three quarters of play. Florida jumped out to a 6-0 lead to start, and Syracuse wouldn’t make it interesting until late; scoring four of the game’s last five goals. UF was led by a pair of New Yorkers in Northport’s Danielle Pavinelli and Manhasset’s Emma LoPinto. The underclassmen tallied six points each, as Pavinelli netted four goals and LoPinto dished out four assists. Redshirt Junior Kimber Hower started her third straight game for the Orange in goal, but would be pulled for Junior Delaney Sweitzer three minutes into the second quarter after allowing seven goals against one save. Sweitzer surrendered seven goals as well, but also blocked three shots. Together, the duo allowed 14 of 18 shots on goal to find twine. Inside the other crease, All-American redshirt sophomore Sarah Reznick looked the part for the Gators, stuffing 11 shots with a .524 save percentage. Florida improved to 21-1 when Reznick compiled a save percentage of 50 percent or better.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO