ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, NC

North Carolina school district under fire after mock ‘slave auction’

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VdZa5_0egQ0uwm00

GOLDSTON, N.C. (NEXSTAR) — Chatham County Schools in North Carolina has updated its policies after reports that Black students were “sold” at a mock slave auction at the K-8th grade J.S. Waters School.

In a March 4 Facebook post , parent Ashley Palmer wrote:

Oklahoma professor says he was fired for having gay guest speaker

Our son experienced a slave auction by his classmates and when he opened up we were made aware that this type of stuff seems to be the norm so much that he didn’t think it was worth sharing. His friend “went for $350” and another student was the Slavemaster because he “knew how to handle them.”

Ashley Palmer

Palmer, whose 14-year-old attends J.S. Waters, elaborated, saying video showed students “harmonizing the N-word.” She says after the incident was reported, the students involved were only suspended for one day, the Charlotte Observer explains.

On Monday, Chatham County Schools Superintendent Anthony Jackson apologized, saying, “Actions such as these, they just do not reflect who were are as a school system. And I say, unapologetically, will not be tolerated in the school system.”

Several activists and student groups attended Monday’s school board meeting demanding changes to discrimination policies and apologies from the students involved in the “slave auction,” Yahoo! News reports.

Chatham Schools’ board unanimously approved changes to its policies to deal with racism and says its disciplinary and code of conduct rules are being reviewed.

Palmer also spoke at a Monday conference, saying: “… this isn’t the first time our family has had to deal with racist acts towards one of our children… It is just the first time we decided to go the distance to make sure it wasn’t just met with a cultural acceptance bulletin board. But hoped to get recognized for the extreme racism it is and followed with actual real consequences deserving of such a heinous act.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Western Pennsylvania man turns himself in on Jan. 6 charges

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — A western Pennsylvania man turned himself in to the FBI Friday morning on federal charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Jordan Bonenberger of Cranberry Township, Butler County, was wanted for his participation at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 when supporters of Trump attempted to overturn […]
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Chatham County, NC
Education
County
Chatham County, NC
City
Goldston, NC
Chatham County, NC
Society
Chatham County, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#School District#School Board#Racism#J S Waters School#Slavemaster#The Charlotte Observer#Chatham Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
WKBN

Stolen tortoises returned to Ohio pet store

Columbus police say that on the afternoon of March 3, a man and two women suspects entered a store in the 2300 block of West Broad Street, in the Hilltop neighborhood. The man was accused of taking two tortoises valued at $500 while the women distracted the owner.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

Pennsylvania’s big GOP primary field for governor has party leaders worried

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM/AP) — A massive Republican primary field for governor in Pennsylvania is spurring growing discomfort among party leaders that a widely splintered primary vote could produce a winner who cannot beat Democrat Josh Shapiro in November’s general election. Ten Republicans filed paperwork Tuesday to get on the May 17 primary ballot. That is more […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

WKBN

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy